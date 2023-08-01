5 NHL fandoms that deserve Stanley Cup glory ft. Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL is one of the hardest leagues to win in.

There is a hard salary cap that adds parity to the league while playing an 82-game season and then having to win four series of a best-of-seven only adds to the challenge.

With that, some fandoms haven't seen their team hoist the Cup in a long time or at all. Here are five fandoms that deserve a Stanley Cup.

5. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens were once the best team in the NHL and won Cup after Cup. However, the storied NHL franchise hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1994 as the drought has now reached 30 years.

Montreal also is one of the biggest markets for the NHL and having the Canadiens be a Cup contender is good for the NHL. Montreal is a crazy hockey market and we saw that during the 2021 Cup run.

4. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are close to winning the Stanley Cup and could very well win it in the next few years.

Edmonton is built around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and is one of the finest in the NHL. The fanbase is also hungry for success as Edmonton hasn't won the Cup in 33 years.

3. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres have never won a Cup

Buffalo is a sports city as they love the Sabres and Buffalo Bills.

However, Buffalo hasn't had much to cheer about with the Sabres lately as they have been disappointing as of late. But, when they are competitive, the arena is packed and lively.

The Sabres joined the NHL in 1971 and are still searching for the first Stanley Cup.

2. Vancouver Canucks

Most teams on this list are Canadian as hockey is their passion and we saw in 2011 how serious Vancouver takes it.

The Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in the Cup final and the city had a riot as they were so angry with the result. Vancouver, like Buffalo, joined the NHL in 1971 and is still searching for their first Stanley Cup.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto is the epicenter of the NHL as they have the most passionate fanbase in the league. The Maple Leafs haven't won a Cup since 1967, which is the longest drought in the NHL

Toronto has seen plenty of playoff failure, but the fanbase stays loyal and thinks every year is their year. If the Maple Leafs do win the Cup, it would be an insane parade and a summer for the fanbase.

