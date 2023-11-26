5 NHL goalies conceding most goals so far in 2023-24 ft. Antti Raanta

The 2023-24 NHL season has brought exhilarating highs and challenging lows for goaltenders across the league. While some netminders have stood tall against relentless barrages of shots, others have found themselves in the unenviable position of conceding the most goals.

In this spotlight, we delve into the performances of five goalies facing the most challenging moments of the season, with a closer look at Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Five NHL goaltenders who have conceded the most goals

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jonas Johansson of the Tampa Bay Lightning has faced 549 shots and made 491 saves, but conceded 58 goals, leaving his save percentage at .894. The high shot volume is indicative of the defensive struggles faced by the Lightning, placing immense pressure on Johansson between the pipes.

MacKenzie Blackwood (San Jose Sharks)

In the net for the San Jose Sharks, MacKenzie Blackwood has faced his fair share of challenges, conceding 50 goals on 486 shots. With 436 saves, Blackwood's save percentage hovers at .897. The Sharks' defensive efforts have been tested, and Blackwood's resilience has been a key factor in weathering the storm.

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche)

With 49 goals conceded and 404 saves on 453 shots, Alexandar Georgiev of the Colorado Avalanche has faced his own set of trials. A save percentage of .892 reflects the demanding nature of the position, where split-second decisions can have a significant impact on the scoreboard.

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

The Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros has faced 415 shots, allowing 44 goals while making 371 saves. His save percentage is .894, demonstrating a good effort in the face of difficult attacking opponents. To be competitive, the Predators' defensive structure has relied significantly on Saros' ability.

Antti Raanta (Carolina Hurricanes)

The spotlight falls on Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes, who has faced a unique set of challenges during the 2023–24 season.

Raanta has conceded 30 goals out of 206 shots, making 176 saves, resulting in a save percentage of .854. Despite the ups and downs of NHL goaltending, Raanta has navigated his way through the season.

The 2023–24 NHL season has seen goaltenders face an array of challenges, with some enduring particularly demanding moments. As these netminders navigate the pressures of their positions, their performances become integral not only to their team's performance but also to the narratives of the season.