5 NHL goaltenders who could challenge for Vezina trophy honors in 2023

The Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goaltender, remains one of the most prestigious accolades in the league. After Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins claimed the trophy in the 2022-23 season, the upcoming campaign promises fierce competition among netminders striving to make their mark.

Here are five goaltenders who could challenge for the Vezina Trophy in the 2023-24 NHL season:

#1. Ilya Sorokin - New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin has been a revelation for the New York Islanders, consistently demonstrating his ability to steal games with his remarkable athleticism and positioning.

His impressive rookie season showcased his calm demeanor under pressure, and as he continues to develop, Sorokin's stellar performance could position him as a strong NHL Vezina Trophy contender.

#2. Sergei Bobrovsky - Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, endured some struggles since joining the Florida Panthers. However, his experience and proven ability to dominate games cannot be overlooked. If Bobrovsky rediscovers his form, he could be a formidable candidate to contend for the award once again.

#3. Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger emerged as a bright spot for the Dallas Stars, showcasing immense potential between the pipes. His composed play and excellent puck-handling skills have earned him recognition, and as he continues to mature, Oettinger's development could position him as a strong contender for the Vezina Trophy.

#4. Philipp Grubauer - Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer's move to the Seattle Kraken has been the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills as a foundational piece for a new franchise.

His impressive tenure with the Colorado Avalanche highlighted his ability to steal games and carry a team, and if he continues that level of play in Seattle, Grubauer could find himself in the Vezina Trophy conversation.

#5. Filip Gustavsson - Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson's rise within the Minnesota Wild ranks has been marked by his strong performance in 2023.

As he enters his first season solidly in an NHL starting role, his athleticism and reflexes could make him a dark horse candidate for the Vezina Trophy. If he maintains his upward trajectory, Gustavsson could surprise many in the league.

The 2023-24 NHL season is set to feature a captivating battle among goaltenders vying for the coveted Vezina Trophy. Ilya Sorokin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jake Oettinger, Philipp Grubauer and Filip Gustavsson are among the netminders who have the potential to shine and challenge for the award.

As the season unfolds, their performances will undoubtedly add intrigue to the race for the title of the league's top goaltender.