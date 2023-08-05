5 NHL goaltenders who scored in a game ft. Linus Ullmark

In the fast-paced and adrenaline-fueled world of NHL, goaltenders are the last line of defense, tasked with stopping the opposition from finding the back of the net. Their primary duty is to make breathtaking saves, robbing the opposition of potential goals.

However, every once in a while, these masked men find themselves on the other side of the rink, delivering a rare and enticing moment - scoring a goal. Below are five such NHL goaltenders.

#5 Cam Ward (Carolina Hurricanes) - December 26, 2011

During the 2011-12 season, Cam Ward of the Carolina Hurricanes etched his name into the history books. In a game against the New Jersey Devils, with just 30 seconds remaining on the clock, the Devils' Ilya Kovalchuk inadvertently put the puck into his team's empty net, giving Ward the unusual credit for the goal.

#4 Martin Brodeur (New Jersey Devils) - March 21, 2013

A legendary goaltender, Martin Brodeur, had a flair for the unexpected. During the 2012-13 season, he found himself in the right place at the right time when the Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal accidentally knocked the puck into his own net. Brodeur's name appeared on the score sheet not once, but thrice that night, thanks to the opposing team's unfortunate miscue.

#3 Mike Smith (Phoenix Coyotes) - October 19, 2013

The 2013-14 season saw Mike Smith of the Phoenix Coyotes make history. In a game against the Detroit Red Wings, with only one second remaining on the clock, Smith fired the puck into the empty net, sealing a 5-2 victory and becoming the first NHL goaltender to score a goal by shooting the puck directly into the opposing net.

#2 Pekka Rinne (Nashville Predators) - January 9, 2020

Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators etched his name into history during the 2019-20 season. With just 22 seconds left on the clock, Rinne launched the puck into the opposing net against the Chicago Blackhawks, securing a remarkable achievement for the Predators' netminder.

#1 Linus Ullmark (Boston Bruins) - February 25, 2023

The latest addition to this esteemed club is Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins. In a game against the Vancouver Canucks during the 2022-23 season, Ullmark seized the opportunity to make history. With less than a minute remaining on the clock, Ullmark fired the puck into the Canucks' empty net, etching his name in the record books and joining the exclusive group of NHL goaltenders who scored in a game.