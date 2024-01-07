5 NHL goaltenders with most wins all time, ft Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury accomplished another feat just a week after his 1,000th NHL game milestone: the veteran goaltender secured his 551st career win. This victory, achieved as Marco Rossi scored in overtime, saw Fleury tie with Patrick Roy for the second-highest win total among NHL goalies.

The exclusive 1,000-game club now boasts Fleury alongside legendary netminders Martin Brodeur and Roberto Luongo. Fleury's performance was exceptional against the Columbus Blue Jackets, including a crucial save late in the third period. He could claim sole possession of the second spot on the all-time wins list when the Minnesota Wild faces the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Ranking top 5 NHL goaltenders

Let's look at the top 5 NHL goaltenders with the most wins of all time, featuring the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury.

5. Ed Belfour

Teams: CHI, SJS, DAL, TOR, FLA

Games: 963

Notable Achievements: 484 Wins, 320 losses, 111 ties, 76 shutouts

Career Time: 55,695:55

Ed Belfour, one of the finest goaltenders who went undrafted, ranks fifth on our list. With 484 wins and 76 shutouts, his remarkable career left a mark on the NHL.

4. Roberto Luongo

Teams: NYI, VAN, FLA

Games: 1,044

Notable Achievements: 489 Wins, 392 losses, 33 ties, 77 shutouts

Career Time: 59,879:00

Roberto Luongo, known for his longevity and consistency, claims the fourth spot. His impressive win tally, with 392 losses and 77 shutouts, solidifies his place among the goaltending greats. Luongo was drafted 4th overall by the Islanders in 1997.

3. Patrick Roy

Teams: MTL, COL

Games: 1,029

Notable Achievements: 551 Wins, 315 losses, 131 ties, 66 shutouts

Career Time: 60,214:34

Patrick Roy, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Canadiens and the Avalanche, is ranked third on our list. His influence on the game and remarkable 551 wins make him a goaltending icon. Roy was drafted 51's overall by the Canadiens.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury

Teams: PIT, VGK, CHI, MIN

Games: 1,003

Notable Achievements: 551 Wins, 323 losses, two ties, 73 shutouts

Career Time: 58,081:04

Marc-Andre Fleury, the active goaltender with the second-highest win total, has etched his name in NHL history. With a career spanning multiple franchises, he is remembered for contributing to Penguin's Stanley Cup wins. Fleury's journey to 551 wins is remarkable.

1. Martin Brodeur

Teams: NJD, STL

Games: 1,266

Notable Achievements: 691 Wins, 397 losses, 105 ties, 125 shutouts

Career Time: 74,438:25

Topping our list is the legendary Martin Brodeur. With an astonishing 691 wins and over 100 shutouts, the longtime Devil stands as the winningest goaltender in league history.