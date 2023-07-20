5 NHL HCs with their jobs on the line entering 2023/24 season ft. Sheldon Keefe

Every year, several NHL coaches are fired or do not have their contracts renewed as teams look to make a change.

The hope is a new head coach can provide a spark for the team that is struggling and get them back to where they should be.

Ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season, there are several coaches who could be in danger of being fired, but here are five who are on the hot seat.

#5. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Craig Berube has been the St. Louis Blues' head coach since 2018-19 and helped lead the Blues to a Stanley Cup.

However, since winning the Stanley Cup, the Blues lost in the first round for two straight years and then in the second round before missing the playoffs last season. It has been a disappointing four years for the Blues since winning the cup and if St. Louis gets off to another slow start, Berube could be fired.

#4. Lane Lambert, New York Islanders

Lane Lambert may be a surprise to some on this list given last year was his first as the New York Islanders' head coach. In his rookie season as head coach, Lambert led the Islanders to the playoffs.

Although the Islanders made the playoffs, New York's offense was terrible as the Islanders struggled to score. If New York gets off to a slow start and can't score again, Lambert - who was a surprise hire - could be let go early.

#3. D.J. Smith, Ottawa Senators

D.J. Smith is on the hot seat

D.J. Smith was a surprise hire by the Ottawa Senators in 2019 and in four years, he has yet to lead the Sens to the playoffs.

Ottawa has a new owner, and because of that, it could look to change the culture up by firing Smith and GM Pierre Dorion. The Senators have a good young team and if the Sens miss the playoffs again, Smith's time as head coach is likely over.

#2. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kyle Dubas is the new President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins and when a new front office takes over, the head coach is usually on the hot seat.

The Penguins missed the playoffs last season which was a big surprise and with their window closing, if Pittsburgh gets off to another slow start, Sullivan could be fired.

#1. Sheldon Keefe, Toronto Maple Leafs

Many expected the Toronto Maple Leafs to fire both Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe after Toronto had another disappointing playoff result. Yet, the Leafs fired Dubas and kept Keefe. Because of that, he is on the hot seat in 2023.

Keefe will need Toronto to start out hot and prove he can be a coach who can lead the Maple Leafs to a Cup. He is also in the final year of his deal and with a new GM in town, Keefe's future is cloudy at best.

