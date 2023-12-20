5 NHL head coaches who could end up getting fired in 2024 ft. Rod Brind'Amour

The NHL season is nearly at the halfway point, as teams are starting to get a good idea if they will be playoff-bound or not.

Already this season, the Edmonton Oilers fired Jay Woodcroft, the St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube, Minnesota fired Dean Evason, and the Ottawa Senators fired DJ Smith.

However, there are other NHL coaches on the hot seat, and here are five of them who could be fired later this season.

5 NHL coaches on the hot seat

#1, Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were expected to be a Stanley Cup playoff contender entering this season, but that hasn't been the case so far.

The Hurricanes are currently in a wild card spot at 17-12-3, but Carolina doesn't look like a legit Cup contender as many expect. If the Hurricanes struggle early in January, Brind'Amour could be fired.

#2, Don Granato, Buffalo Sabres

Don Granato has been the Buffalo Sabres head coach since the 2020–21 season but he is firmly in the hot seat.

Granato is 96-105-24 as the Sabres head coach, and Buffalo entered this season with expectations of making the playoffs and snapping their playoff drought.

However, Buffalo is 14th in the Eastern Conference and likely won't be making the playoffs this season. If the Sabres do miss the playoffs, Granato could be fired.

#3, Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a busy off-season, hiring Kyle Dubas as GM and President while also trading for Erik Karlsson.

The Penguins were expected to be in the playoffs this season, but Pittsburgh is currently outside looking in with a record of 14-13-3.

With Dubas taking over, there is some thought that he will want to hire his own coach, as he wasn't the one who hired Sullivan. If the Penguins' struggles continue, this will likely be his last year as the head coach.

#4, David Quinn, San Jose Sharks

David Quinn is in a tough spot, as the San Jose Sharks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, but because of that, he's on the hot seat.

San Jose is currently last in the Western Conference and last in the NHL. The Sharks hired Quinn last season, but after two terrible seasons, perhaps San Jose is looking to bring someone else in to finish off the rebuild.

#5, Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils

New Jersey fans were clamoring for Lindy Ruff to be fired last season, but the Devils ended up having an incredible year and were a finalist for the Coach of the Year award.

After the season, Ruff got a contract extension, but to begin the 2023–24 season, the Devils are off to a disappointing season. New Jersey entered the season as a Stanley Cup favorite, but the Devils are currently not in a playoff spot.

If New Jersey fails to make the playoffs, Ruff could be the scapegoat to be fired.