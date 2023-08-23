5 NHL players who came back from retirement

In the world of professional sports, particularly the NHL, the concept of retirement holds significant weight. When professional athletes bid farewell to their illustrious careers, it is typically assumed that their departure is final and they shall never grace the ice rinks again.

Nevertheless, there have been numerous instances throughout history where these formidable athletes, much to the delight of their fans, emerged from the depths of retirement.

Here's a look at five NHL athletes that came back from their retirement:

#5 Guy Lafleur

Lafleur was one of the greatest power forwards of his generation. In his career, he won five Stanley Cups, all with the Montreal Canadiens. Lafleur spent 14 seasons with the Canadiens during his 17-year career.

He announced his retirement in 1985, but the five-time Cup winner returned three years later and played for three more seasons from 1988 to 1991.

#4 Ted Lindsay

Lindsay is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He spent the majority of his 17-year career with the Detroit Red Wings, where he won four Stanley Cup titles. Following his retirement in 1960, Lindsay returned to Detroit for one final season in 1964-65.

#3 Jacques Plante

Plante is widely considered the greatest goaltender in league history. The record seven-time Vezina Trophy winner won five consecutive Stanley Cups in his career.

Plante spent the majority of his 18-year career with the Canadiens. He announced his first retirement in 1965, but three years later returned to the league. He finally bid farewell to his career in 1975 while playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

#2 Mario Lemieux

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils

Mario Lemieux, also known as "The Magnificient One," is one of the greatest forwards ever. He won the Art Ross Trophy six times during his 17-year stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins. After retiring in 1997, he made a comeback three years later and played for five more seasons.

#1 Gordie Howe

Howe, also known as "Mr. Hockey," played for the Red Wings for over two decades and established his name as one of the greatest of all time. He won the Stanley Cup four times and initially retired in 1971. After a two-year break, Howe returned to play for seven more seasons in the WHL and NHL.