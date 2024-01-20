5 NHL players with the most career hat tricks in league history ft. Wayne Gretzky

In the high-pressure environment of the NHL, scoring a hat-trick is one of the greatest feats that any player could achieve given such rare instances. Not only does it prove his tremendous talent but also demonstrates him as an extraordinary goal scorer.

Upon looking through the pages of the NHL record book, we come across a limited number of what saw off inscribed their names with the most career hat-tricks. This tight circle is headed by Wayne Gretzky, arguably the greatest hockey player of his time whose achievements make it impossible to compare him with anybody else.

5 NHL players with the most career hat-tricks

#5, Phil Esposito - 32

Starting the top five is Phil Esposito, a Canadian hockey icon and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Esposito's 18-season career, spanning the Chicago Black Hawks, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers, saw him netting an impressive 32 hat tricks.

He was the first player to surpass 100 points in a single season, accomplishing this feat with a total of 126 points during the 1968–69 season.

#4, Brett Hull - 33

Brett Hull, a Canadian-American hockey legend, scored 33 career hat tricks. Playing for five different teams over 19 seasons (Calgary Flames St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Phoenix Coyotes), Hull's remarkable goal-scoring prowess contributed to two Stanley Cup victories and solidified his status as one of the all-time greats in the NHL.

Hull's overall career goal tally of 741 ranks as the fifth-highest in NHL history. He also stands among five players who have scored 50 goals within 50 games.

#3, Mike Bossy - 39

The late Mike Bossy, a key player of the New York Islanders dynasty in the early 1980s, scored 39 career hat tricks. Bossy's goal-scoring played a crucial role in the Islanders' four consecutive Stanley Cup championships, showcasing his legacy as one of the greatest snipers in NHL history.

Bossy earned the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1978, being recognized as the rookie of the year. During this remarkable rookie season, he established a record by scoring 53 goals, a feat unparalleled at that time.

#2, Mario Lemieux - 40

Mario Lemieux is a key figure in the Pittsburgh Penguins' history. Over 17 seasons, Lemieux recorded an impressive 40 hat tricks. Not only did he lead the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup championships, but he also left a mark on the league as both a player and owner. Lemieux saved the Penguins from going bankrupt by rejoining the League after three years of retirement.

#1, Wayne Gretzky - 50

Top of the career hat tricks list is the legendary Wayne Gretzky. Over his illustrious 20-season career spanning four teams (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers), Gretzky amassed an astounding 50 hat tricks. Nicknamed "the Great One," Gretzky's impact on the game is unparalleled.

Gretzky has scored 894 total goals in the NHL, which has so far not been surpassed. Only Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has a realistic shot of chasing Gretzky's goal record, having 830 goals to his name.