5 NHL players disliked the most among their peers ft. Nick Cousins, Brad Marchand and more

The Athletic did an anonymous player survey and asked nearly 200 NHL players which player's face they wanted to punch the most. This made for very interesting reading, as you can probably imagine.

Brad Marchand is often perceived to be the most disliked player in the league, but this year there is a new leader.

5 most disliked NHL players among their peers

Tied #4, Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks

Conor Garland plays for the Canucks

Conor Garland got 4.08 percent of the votes in the Athletic's player poll as the most punchable face in the NHL. Garland is in his third season with the Canucks after three years with the Arizona Coyotes before that.

This season, Garland has 24 points and only eight penalty minutes, so why people want to punch him so much is uncertain.

Tied #4, Michael Bunting, Carolina Hurricanes

Michael Bunting is a pest in the NHL

Michael Bunting was tied with Conor Garland with 4.08 percent of the votes. Bunting began his career with the Arizona Coyotes but became a pest with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He would often dive and instigate scrums which players didn't like.

Last season, Bunting recorded 103 penalty minutes so his being in the top five isn't a surprise.

#3, Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk has been over 100 PIMs in the last two years

Matthew Tkachuk was third on the list receiving 7.48 percent of the votes. Tkachuk plays on the edge and often gets into scrums, and instigates plenty of them.

In the past two years, he's had over 100 penalty minutes in both of them, so it isn't a surprise to see him this high on the list.

#2, Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand got 14.97% of the votes

Brad Marchand has been surpassed as he finished second in the player poll, receiving 14.97% of the vote.

“I love the guy, but it’s probably Marchand for sure,” one player said.

“I mean, Marchand’s always a good (player) you want to punch,” another said.

Marchand has been considered to be the biggest pest in the NHL for years, but this season has apparently seen him take a small step back. However, he remains someone who plays on the edge and does take some cheap shots in scrums.

#1, Nick Cousins, Florida Panthers

Nick Cousins of the Florida Panthers has become the most punchable player in the NHL according to his peers. Cousins received 28.57% of the votes to claim the top spot by a wide margin.

“Played against him a long time,” one player said of Cousins. “Always hated the guy.”

“He’s gonna get a lot of answers on this one,” another rightly predicted.

Cousins has been the center of some dirty plays and hits this season, and many NHL players clearly don't think too fondly of him.