5 NHL players who could get their first All-Star call-up in 2023-24 season ft. Connor Bedard

The NHL All-Star game is set to be played in Toronto in February, but voting is expected to take place shortly.

Being selected for an All-Star game is something any NHL player considers an honor, as it's recognized as one of the top honors in the sport. Every year, there are also first-time All-Stars, and this year will be no different.

Here are five players who could be named to their first All-Star team.

#1 Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard was selected first overall in this year's NHL Draft and was hailed as a can't miss prospect.

To begin the NHL season, Bedard has lived up to the hype with the Chicago Blackhawks, as he has been the team's best player. Bedard has 21 points in 25 games and is becoming the face of the NHL, so he will likely be selected for the All-Star Game.

#2 William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Nylander has been one of the best players in the NHL but hasn't been to an All-Star game due to being on the same team as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Every NHL team has to have a representative, but this season, Nylander has been Toronto's best player. He has 30 points in 23 games, which leads the Maple Leafs, so he should get voted in this year.

#3 Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes

Connor Ingram is Arizona's starting goalie.

The Arizona Coyotes have had some success to begin the year, and a big reason for that is Connor Ingram who has taken over as the starting goalie.

Ingram is 11-4 with a 2.35 GAA and. a.925 SV%, as his numbers are among the best out of any NHL goalie. There's a very real chance that Ingram is the Coyotes' representative in Toronto.

#4 Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Reinhart has been in the NHL since the 2014-15 NHL season but is looking to participate in his first All-Star Game.

He's on pace for a career-season, as he has 32 points in 25 games and is leading the Florida Panthers in points. Reinhart has eight more points than Aleksandar Barkov, who's second on the team in points, so there's a good chance that Reinhart could be the Panthers' representative.

#5 Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have struggled this season, but Zuccarello is off to a good start, which could lead to him being their representative at the All-Star game.

Zuccarello has been in the NHL since 2010-11 and has always been a solid player but never played at an All-Star level. However, this season, Zuccarello is leading the Wild in points with 27 in 24 games and could well be selected to his first All-Star game.