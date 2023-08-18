5 NHL players injured last season who could make a big impact in 2023

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in professional sports, and the 2022-23 NHL season was no exception. However, as the new season approaches, the return of several key players who were sidelined due to injuries last season could have a significant impact on their respective teams.

Here are five players who could make a big difference in the upcoming season:

#1. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone's return from injury provided a much-needed spark for the Vegas Golden Knights during the playoffs. His hat-trick in the series-deciding Game 5 showcased his ability to make an immediate impact.

As one of the team's leaders and top offensive contributors, Stone's return to full health could elevate the Golden Knights' offense and overall performance in the upcoming season.

#2. Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine's presence was sorely missed by the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. Known for his scoring prowess, Laine has the potential to be a game-changer on any given night.

His return to the lineup could provide a significant offensive boost for the Blue Jackets, helping them improve their goal-scoring output and overall competitiveness.

#3. Andre Burakovsky, Seattle Kraken

Andre Burakovsky's absence was felt by the Seattle Kraken during his injury-plagued season. Known for his offensive contributions and versatility, Burakovsky could provide the Kraken with a valuable weapon on both ends of the ice.

His return could bolster the team's forward depth and contribute to their efforts to establish a strong presence in the league.

#4. Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks

Jamie Drysdale's truncated NHL season due to injury limited his impact with the Anaheim Ducks. However, his potential as a dynamic defenseman was evident in the limited games he played.

With a full season ahead, Drysdale's skills and mobility could significantly enhance the Ducks' defensive corps and contribute to their rebuilding efforts.

#5. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg's absence was a big miss for the Nashville Predators last season, particularly in terms of offensive production. Known for his scoring ability and versatility, Forsberg could reinvigorate the Predators' offense and contribute to their push for a playoff spot.

The return of these five players from injuries could have a substantial impact on their respective teams in the upcoming NHL season. Their skill sets, leadership qualities and ability to make significant contributions will undoubtedly be crucial in shaping the fortunes of their teams.

As fans eagerly anticipate the start of the new season, the return of these players, hopefully without further injury issues, will add an exciting dynamic to the NHL landscape.