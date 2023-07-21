5 NHL players looking to make a comeback in 2023/24 season ft. Alex DeBrincat.

Many players will look to improve on their subpar performances from the previous season when the new NHL season begins in October. Some players will try to make a comeback with their current teams, while others will look for a similar opportunity with their new clubs.

Many NHL players were held to high expectations by hockey fans, but they could not live up to them and failed to deliver. Nonetheless, a new season brings new opportunities, and without further ado, here are five NHL players who will be desperate to make a comeback in the 2023-24 season.

#5- Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko had a back-to-back run of .915 save percentages. He did, however, suffer a significant drop last season, finishing with a .901 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against-average.

However, Demko was not entirely to blame for his underwhelmed performance, as the Vancouver Canucks (38-37-7) were one of the league's worst teams last term, failing to keep the puck out of the net most of the season.

Thatcher Demko is only 27 and has a promising future ahead of him. He's been consistent in the past and can rebound coming season; all he needs to do is regain his confidence.

#4- Matt Dumba, Free Agent

Matt Dumba's name has repeatedly surfaced in the rumor mill. Nonetheless, he has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Wild.

However, the defenseman, who was once a 50-point scorer, dropped to 14 points (four goals and 10 assists) during the 2022-23 campaign, the worst performance in his career.

Wild fans had high expectations for him, but he fell short. He's currently a free agent looking for a new home to regain his form and bounce back in the coming season. He'll only get a one-year deal but will have to prove his worth at all costs.

#3- Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tanner Jeannot rose to prominence with the Nashville Predators during the 2021-22 season, finishing with 24 goals and 17 assists for 41 points in 81 games. Jeannot was well on his way to becoming one of the best forwards in the NHL.

Unfortunately, everything crashed when he failed to match his performance from a year ago. In February of this year, he was acquired by the Lightning from the Predators. The 26-year-old managed to score only 18 points (six goals and 12 assists) in 76 games and only four points in 20 games for the Lightning.

Tanner Jeannot recently signed a two-year contract with the Lightning and will likely have a full season with the team. The 2023-24 NHL season will be crucial for Jeannot's comeback.

#2- Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames lost two of their top players during the last offseason, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. Despite losing their star players, the Flames were still pretty much a strong team to make the playoffs.

To fill the void, the Flames acquired Jonathan Huberdeau from the Florida Panthers and shortly after signed a long-term eight-year, $84 million contract, the biggest in Calgary Flames history.

Fans had high hopes for Huberdeau, but he failed and only managed to record 55 points (15 goals and 40 assists) in 79 games. The Flames also missed the playoffs. Jonathan Huberdeau will be under intense pressure to deliver next season, or his contract will be remembered as one of the worst in NHL history.

#1- Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators had high expectations for Alex DeBrincat after paying a large sum to the Chicago Blackhawks to bring him on board. DeBrincat established himself as a reliable goal scorer capable of scoring 50 goals during his time with the Hawks.

His brief stint with the Senators last season, however, was a bit of a letdown, with 66 points (27 goals and 39 assists) in 82 games. The season wasn't that bad, but DeBrincat wasn't able to deliver the performance expected of him, considering his abilities and two 40+ goals seasons under his belt.

The Detroit Red Wings signed DeBrincat to a four-year, $31.5 million contract after acquiring him from the Senators. The 2023-24 NHL season will be crucial for DeBrincat to reclaim his goal-scoring abilities.

