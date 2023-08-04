5 NHL players who could lose their starting spot in 2023 

NHL training camps are some of the most important weeks of the season. Players can come out of nowhere to make the team, while other players may lose their job.

In the past, we have seen a starting goalie lose their job during the season and it's expected that will happen again. As well, with prospects trying to crack the NHL roster, some players will be on the outside looking in.

Let's take a look at five NHL players who could lose their starting spot in 2023.

#1, Drake Batherson

Drake Batherson is one of Ottawa's best players but there is a chance he will lose his starting role this season.

Batherson was a member of the 2018 Canada world junior team that is under investigation by police and the NHL, after it was reported that players sexually assaulted a girl.

Batherson is one of the players that was in attendance at the event and if the investigation shows he was involved, he could face a year-long suspension.

#2, Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is the Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender, but come playoffs it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Russian as the backup.

Samsonov played well last season for Toronto, but the problem with Samsonov has been his ability to do it year after year. As well, Samsonov is a free agent next season and with limited cap space, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try Joseph Woll as their starting goalie.

#3, Barclay Goodrow

Barclay Goodrow will be on the fourth-line

Barclay Goodrow was a key player for the Tampa Bay Lightning that won back-to-back Stanley Cups. After that, he cashed in on a big free-agent deal with the New York Rangers.

However, Goodrow hasn't lived up to the deal and is expected to start the year on the fourth line. There have also been reports that the Rangers are looking to trade him, so if he starts out slow, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him be a healthy scratch.

#4, Pheonix Copley

Pheonix Copley is expected to be the starting goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings, but it may not be his crease for long.

Copley hasn't proven he can be a full-time starting goaltender in the NHL, so with that, Los Angeles signed Cam Talbot to be his backup. Talbot was the Senators starting goalie last year and also has been a starter in Minnesota and Ottawa.

Talbot has proven he can lead a team to the playoffs and if Copley struggles early, Talbot will likely run with the net.

#5, Casey Mittelstadt

Casey Mittelstadt was drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2017 and hasn't lived up to the hype. The American was sent down to the minors during the 2019-20 season and last year he did have a decent season registering 59 points.

However, Buffalo is deep with prospects looking to claw their way into the lineup. With Mittelstadt expected to start on the third line, he will need to prove he belongs, especially with Jack Quinn out of the lineup for the first few weeks of the season.

