5 NHL players you need to know for Puckdoku, Crossover grid game ft. Mike Sillinger

The Puckdoku and Crossover grids have become popular for NHL fans to try and test their skills. The games make you think of players who have played for multiple teams, which can be tough.

However, there are some players that have played for several teams and if you know them it does make getting a perfect score easier.

With that, here are five players you need to know to make Puckdoku and Crossover grids easier.

#1, Olli Jokinen

Olli Jokinen played in the NHL from 1997 to 2015 and in that time played for 10 different teams.

Jokinen started out his career with the Los Angeles Kings and was the third overall pick. He then played for the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues.

As well, some of his career accomplishments include playing over 1,000 games and being an All-Star.

#2, Dominic Moore

Dominic Moore played in the league from 2003 until 2018 and like Jokinen, played for 10 different NHL teams.

Moore has played in nearly 900 games and has played for the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, and Boston Bruins.

A lot of those teams are the more popular teams that do come up often in the grid games, so Dominic Moore is a name to remember.

#3, Derick Brassard

Derick Brassard has played for 10 NHL teams

Derick Brassard is still currently playing in the NHL (although he is a free agent), and was drafted in the top 10.

Brassard has been in the NHL since 2007 and has suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Penguins, Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Edmonton Oilers.

#4, Lee Stempniak

Lee Stempniak like the other three names on this list has also played for 10 teams.

Stempniak played from 2005 to 2019 and had over 200 career goals. In his career, Stempniak played for the Blues, Maple Leafs, Coyotes, Flames, Penguins, Rangers, Jets, New Jersey Devils, Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes.

#5, Mike Sillinger

Mike Sillinger has the league record for most teams played for at 12, so he is an important name for the grid games.

Sillinger was drafted in the top 10 and also played in over 1,000 games which has been in a grid. In his career, Sillinger played for the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Canucks, Flyers, Lightning, Panthers, Senators, Blue Jackets, Coyotes, Blues, Predators, and Islanders.

