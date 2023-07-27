5 NHL players who played for the most teams, feat. Mike Sillinger

The NHL, like any other sports league around the world, has several players who have played for more than one team. Nine players in the NHL have played for 10 or more teams.

On that note, here're the five NHL players who have played for most teams in league history.

NHL players who have played for most teams

Here are the top five:

#1 Mike Sillinger (12 teams)

Mike Sillinger

Mike Sillinger is the only player in NHL history to have played for 12 teams. He was selected 11th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1989 draft.

He spent 18 seasons in the league, appearing in 1049 games and scoring 548 points (240 goals and 308 assists). Sillinger played the most seasons (4) with the Red Wings.

The teams he played for are: the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona), St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and New York Islanders.

#2 Mathieu Schneider (10 teams)

Mathieu Schneider

Mathieu Schneider was the No. 44 overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1987 draft and played for ten teams. He played the most seasons (7) with the Canadiens.

Schneider played for 21 seasons in the league, appearing in 1289 games and scoring 743 points (223 goals and 520 assists).

The teams Schneider played for are the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, LA Kings, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Atlanta Thrashers, Vancouver Canucks and Phoenix Coyotes.

#3 Olli Jokinen (10 teams)

Olli Jokinen

Olli Jokinen was drafted third overall by the LA Kings in the 1997 draft and represented 10 teams. He played the most seasons (7) with the Florida Panthers.

Jokinen skated for 17 seasons in the NHL, appearing in 1231 games and scoring 750 points (321 goals and 429 assists).

The teams Jokinen represented in the NHL are the LA Kings, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues.

#4 Lee Stempniak (10 teams)

Lee Stempiak

The St. Louis Blues drafted Lee Stempniak 148th overall in the 2003 draft. He played the most seasons (4) with the Blues.

Stempniak played for 14 years in the league, appearing in 911 games and accumulating 469 points (203 goals and 266 assists).

Stempniak turned up for the St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

#5 Derick Brassard (10 teams)

Derick Brassard

The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Derick Brassard sixth overall in the 2006 draft. He played the most seasons (6) with the Blue Jackets and is currently a free agent.

Brassard has been in the league for 16 years. He has played 1,013 games, scoring 545 points (215 goals and 330 assists).

He has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.