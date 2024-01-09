5 NHL players who refused to play for the team that drafted them ft. Cutter Gauthier

The Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks shocked the NHL world on Monday evening. The Flyers traded Cutter Gauthier - who was drafted fifth overall in 2022 - to the Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick.

Philadelphia traded Gauthier, as the American reportedly refused to sign with the Flyers. Players not signing with teams isn't common, and it has happened before.

Five players who refused to play for the team that drafted them

#1 Cutter Gauthier, Philadelphia Flyers

Gauthier was drafted fifth overall in 2022 and had a solid world juniors, which gave Flyers fans excitement for the future.

However, on Monday, Gauthier was traded to the Ducks. Philadelphia GM Daniel Briere revealed that the prospect had no interest in signing with the team.

“We were hoping that at some point he would change his mind,” Briere said of Gauthier.

“He had already changed his mind. He looked at us at the draft and told us he was built to be a Flyer, wanted to be a Flyer, and then a few maybe months later told us that he didn't want to be a Flyer, didn't want to play for the Flyers."

Briere added:

"So, in our mind at first, we said we have to protect him because if he changes his mind again, and it's out there that he doesn't want to play, it's going to be tough for him to put the uniform on.

"But when we realized that they refuse to talk to us now, it's been months, he didn't want to be a Flyer, didn't want to be in Philadelphia. It was time to make it happen.”

At the moment, Gauthier is playing at Boston College. When he signs with the Anaheim Ducks and turn pro is uncertain.

#2 Eric Lindros, Quebec Nordiques

Lindros is arguably the most famous incident of a player refusing to play for the NHL team that drafted him.

Entering the 1991 NHL Draft, Lindors was vocal before the draft he would not play or sign with the Nordiques. Nevertheless, Quebec drafted him first overall, and, at first, the owner said that they refused to trade the forward.

Lindros opted to return to the OHL and even played for Team Canada at the 1992 Winter Olympics. At the 1992 NHL Draft, Quebec agreed a deal that would send Lindros to the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Canadian signed his first NHL contract and turned pro with Philadelphia.

#3 Adam Fox, Calgary Flames

Adam Fox was drafted by the Calgary Flames.

Adam Fox was drafted in the second round, 66th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Fox attended Harvard University to play hockey and left the university before his senior year. However, Fox had made it clear thta he would not sign with the Flames, and the American defenseman was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Unfortnately, Fox also didn't have interest in signing with the Hurricanes, who then traded him to the New York Rangers for a second-round pick. Fox signed with the Rangers and has spent his entire five-year NHL career in New York.

#4 Kevin Hayes, Chicago Blackhawks

Kevin Hayes was drafted 24th overall in 2010 by the Chicago Blackhawks but went to Boston College after being drafted.

After spending four years at Boston College, it was clear that Hayes would not sign with the Blackhawks, and Chicago traded him to the New York Rangers. Hayes quickly signed with the Rangers and spent his first five years in the NHL in New York.

#5 Bryan Berard, Ottawa Senators

Bryan Berard was drafted first overall by the Ottawa Senators in 1995, and all signs pointed to him playing with the Sens as a rookie.

However, Berard never made the team out of camp and was sent back to junior hockey. He requested a trade and a couple of months later, the defenseman was traded to the New York Islanders for four players including Wade Redden.