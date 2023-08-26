5 NHL players who have roadways named after them ft. Wayne Gretzky

Hockey is more than just a sport and for some NHL players, their impact on the game and their communities is so profound that it extends beyond the rink. For some leading to the ultimate tribute: having roadways named after them.

Here are five legendary NHL players whose names are forever enshrined on the asphalt.

Roads named after NHL players

1. Wayne Gretzky Drive, Edmonton, Alberta

Wayne Gretzky is a name synonymous with excellence in the world of hockey. In Edmonton, Alberta, his legacy is honored with Wayne Gretzky Drive, a freeway that was officially renamed on October 1, 1999.

This gesture paid homage to Gretzky's remarkable years with the Edmonton Oilers, during which he solidified his reputation as one of the greatest players in NHL history. The significance of this roadway is deepened by its proximity to the Skyreach Centre, where Gretzky's jersey number 99 was retired.

2. Joe Sakic Way, Denver, Colorado

Joe Sakic, the renowned Colorado Avalanche forward, left an unforgettable mark on the city of Denver. To honor his contributions to the team and the sport, Mayor John Hickenlooper announced the renaming of 19th Street in downtown Denver as "Joe Sakic Way" on October 1, 2009. Sakic's jersey number 19 is a symbol of his dedication and excellence during his time with the Avalanche.

3. Herb Cain Avenue, Newmarket, Ontario

Herb Cain Avenue pays homage to Herb Cain, a professional hockey player who achieved prominence with the Newmarket Junior teams of the 1930s before embarking on a successful NHL career, primarily with the Boston Bruins. Located in Newmarket, Ontario, this roadway serves as a lasting tribute to a local hero who left an indelible mark on the sport.

4. Autoroute Guy-Lafleur, Quebec

Guy Lafleur, the late Montreal Canadiens legend, is celebrated not only for his contributions to hockey but also for his impact on his hometown of Thurso in western Quebec. Quebec renamed Highway 50, an important east-west route in the greater Montreal area, to Autoroute Guy-Lafleur. This enduring dedication reflects Lafleur's influence as both a player and a beloved figure in the hockey community.

5. Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, Alberta

Mark Messier's legacy is etched into the very streets of Edmonton, Alberta. The former Oiler, known for his leadership and on-ice prowess, had an Edmonton road named in his honor. This tribute coincided with the retirement of his jersey number 11, which was raised to the rafters at Rexall Place on February 26, 2007. The road and the ceremony stand as proof of Messier's impact on the Edmonton community and the sport of hockey.