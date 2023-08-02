5 NHL players who were robbed of an MVP award feat. Jarome Iginla

The Hart Memorial Trophy is one of the most prestigious individual awards to win in the NHL. It is the MVP award, which is given to the best player in the NHL. In most instances, it is clear who should win it.

However, sometimes there are multiple players who deserve to win the Hart Trophy and the award comes down to just a few votes.

But, sometimes, players are robbed and these are five instances of the Hart Trophy being awarded to the wrong player.

5. Bernie Parent

In the 1947-75 season, Bernie Parent finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting as goalies often didn't win the Hart, but this was an instance that the Philadelphia Flyers goaltender deserved to win.

That season, Phil Esposito won the Hart Trophy, but Parent was the reason why Philadelphia had success and won the Stanley Cup. Parent wasn't just the best goalie in the league, he was the best player in the league and won the Vezina and Conn Smythe that year.

Parent should have won a Hart Trophy in his career and 1974 was the season.

4. Pavel Bure

Pavel Bure is one of the best players to ever play in the NHL, yet he somehow never won the Hart Trophy.

Bure was dominant in the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons as he recorded 58 and 59 goals, respectively. In 2001, Bure was dominant for Florida, which was a bad team and a team that struggled to score.

However, with Florida not being a good team, Joe Sakic won the Hart Trophy in 2001. But, if you look deeper, Bure had more of an impact than Sakic as he scored 59 goals that season, while the rest of the Panthers team scored 141 times. Sakic, meanwhile, had 54 goals, while the rest of the Avalanche had 216 goals.

3. Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon should have won the Hart Trophy in 2018.

MacKinnon is still looking to win his first Hart Trophy, but in 2018, he deserved to win the award instead of Taylor Hall. In just 74 games, MacKinnon recorded 97 points and single-handily dragged Colorado into the playoffs who were not a good team.

Hall, meanwhile, had 93 points in 76 games, which is less than what MacKinnon did. But the voters opted to give it to Hall, who also led the Devils to the playoffs.

2. Jarome Iginla

Jarome Iginla and Jose Theodore were in a tight race for the Hart Trophy in 2002, but the voters gave it to the Montreal Canadiens goaltender.

Iginla recorded 96 points in 82 games, which led the league. He also led the league in goals with 52. Although Iginla was a clear favorite to win to many voters, there were reports that one of the voters left Iginla off his ballot completely, which led to a tie in the standings. Many think it was done on purpose, as Iginla should not have ever been left off the ballot.

After the rumors started to swirl, the voting process changed and now all votes are public.

1. Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux lost the 1989 Hart Trophy to Wayne Gretzky in Gretzky's first season in Los Angeles and some people claim that happened to attract more hockey fans in California.

Gretzky put up 168 points in 78 games as he had 54 goals and 114 assists, but Lemieux was better as he had 199 points in 76 games. He recorded 85 goals and 114 assists. He had more points and the same assists as Gretzky and was easily the most dominant player in the league.

But the voters gave the Hart Trophy to Gretzky, which was a big surprise.

