5 NHL players who served the longest suspensions in league history 

In the fast-paced world of the NHL, suspensions are handed out as a means of maintaining discipline and ensuring player safety. Over the years, some players have found themselves serving lengthy suspensions, often due to egregious acts on the ice.

Here are five NHL players who served some of the longest suspensions in league history

#5 Raffi Torres - 41 Games

Raffi Torres earned himself a notorious spot in history when he received a 41-game suspension in October 2015. This suspension marked the longest non-lifetime suspension in NHL history. The ban resulted from an illegal check to the head on Jakob Silfverberg and interference during a game while Torres was playing for the San Jose Sharks.

What made Torres' suspension particularly remarkable was not just the length itself but also the context behind it. The suspension length was issued not solely because of the single illegal check to the head but primarily due to Torres' extensive history of rule violations that had required supplemental discipline.

#4 Alexander Perezhogin - 89 Games

While not an NHL game, Alexander Perezhogin's suspension was too significant to omit from this list. Playing in the AHL, Perezhogin was suspended for a whopping 89 games for slashing Garrett Stafford in the face with his stick, causing a severe injury. This suspension included both regular season and playoff games.

#3 Marty McSorley - One Year

Marty McSorley's career ended in infamy when he viciously slashed Donald Brashear in the head during a game in 2000. Brashear suffered a Grade III concussion and missed 20 games. McSorley was initially suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs, totaling 23 games. However, following a guilty verdict for assault with a weapon in a British Columbia court, his suspension was extended to one full year, effectively ending his NHL career.

#2 Slava Voynov - One and half year

Slava Voynov's suspension was in 2014 when he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. The NHL initially banned Voynov indefinitely following his arrest. He was eventually suspended for the entire 2019–20 NHL season. A neutral arbitrator upheld his suspension, but Voynov was credited for serving 41 games. Therefore, he became eligible for reinstatement in January 2020, making his total suspension period one and a half years.

#1 Dan Maloney - Two Years

Dan Maloney's on-ice attack in 1975 marked a historic moment in league history, as it became the first on-ice event to go to trial. Maloney, playing for the Detroit Red Wings, attacked Brian Glennie of the Toronto Maple Leafs with his stick and fists, causing a violent incident. He was charged with assault to cause bodily harm, leading to a two-year ban from playing in Toronto.

These five players serve as reminders of the league's commitment to player safety and fair play. While suspensions are necessary to maintain discipline, they also reflect the league's dedication to protecting its athletes.