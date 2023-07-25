5 NHL players who suffered a cardiac arrest feat. Jiri Fischer

The NHL has won millions of hearts for being a physically demanding and competitive sport. Players who compete in the league are renowned for their toughness, tenacity and hockey prowess.

Certain situations have highlighted the importance of health and well-being in the sports industry. Here's a list of NHL players who suffered a cardiac arrest.

#1 Jiri Fischer

Jiri Fischer experienced a cardiac arrest during a game, which serves as one of the most painful reminders of the unpredictability of life. A talented Detroit Red Wings defenseman, Fischer was only 25 when tragedy struck on November 21, 2005.

He collapsed on the bench during a game against the Nashville Predators. Fischer's life was spared because the medical staff acted quickly and used a defibrillator. The incident shocked the NHL community and generated debates regarding the value of having medical staff in sporting venues.

#2 Rich Peverley

Rich Peverley suffered a cardiac episode on the bench during a game between the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets on March 10, 2014. He also received prompt medical care, including CPR and defibrillation, like Fischer.

Following the tragedy, Peverley's career came to an end, but his tale raised awareness among sportsmen about the need for better cardiac health.

#3 Brett MacLean

San Jose Sharks vs. Phoenix Coyotes

In July 2012, Brett MacLean, a talented NHL forward for the Arizona Coyotes, had a cardiac arrest while participating in a practice.

MacLean was fortunate to have survived the original tragedy, but he was unable to recover fully, forcing him to give up playing hockey professionally. No matter their age or physical condition, athletes should get frequent cardiac exams, as highlighted by the case of MacLean.

#4 Jay Bouwmeester

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac arrest and passed out on the bench during a game on February 11, 2020.

The hockey star survived due to the quick arrival of medical staff during the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center in Anaheim.

#5 Raymond Sawada

The family of Raymond Sawada sadly revealed that the former NHL player died at the age of 38 while participating in the sport he loved. Reports state that Sawada died from a severe cardiac arrest while playing hockey. He left behind his mourning wife, Nicole, and his two young kids, Victoria and Charlotte.

From 2008 through 2011, Raymond Sawada proudly represented the Dallas Stars during his hockey career. Sawada relocated to Richmond, British Columbia, where he sought a career as a firefighter after quitting hockey professionally in 2016.

