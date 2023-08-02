5 NHL players who thrived after position change, feat. Jack Eichel

In the NHL, players are often required to be adaptable and open to change. Some players find new levels of success by embracing positional shifts, enabling them to showcase their diverse skills and make significant impacts on the game.

Here are five NHL players who excelled after making pivotal transitions:

#1 Jack Eichel (Forward, Vegas Golden Knights)

Eichel initially played as a defenseman during his youth and college career. However, when he entered the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres recognized his immense offensive talent and shifted him to a forward position.

The move paid off remarkably well, as Eichel quickly became a dominant force on the ice. As a forward, his scoring ability and playmaking skills elevated his game, making him one of the league's most dynamic players.

#2 Andre Burakovsky (Forward, Seattle Kraken)

Before donning the jersey of the Colorado Avalanche, Burakovsky started his NHL journey as a defenseman for the Washington Capitals.

However, his transition to a forward role proved to be a game-changer for both him and the team. As a forward, his speed, scoring touch and hockey IQ were on full display, leading to increased offensive production and a more significant impact in the offensive zone.

#3 Dustin Byfuglien (Forward/Defenseman, Retired)

Byfuglien showcased his versatility throughout his career by seamlessly switching between the forward and defenseman positions.

Starting as a forward with the Chicago Blackhawks, "Big Buff" established himself as a physical and imposing presence, capable of contributing offensively. However, his move to defense was equally successful, as he became known for his punishing hits and ability to create offensive chances from the back end.

#4 Claude Giroux (Center, Ottwawa Senators)

Giroux was initially drafted as a winger, but the Philadelphia Flyers recognized his potential as a center and made the switch early in his career.

The move proved to be a masterstroke, as Giroux thrived in his new position. As a center, he became the Flyers' go-to playmaker and leader, consistently finishing among the league's top scorers and providing stability in the faceoff circle.

#5 Sergei Fedorov (Defenseman, Retired)

When the Detroit Red Wings were stacked with top-six forwards in the late 1990s, Fedorov made a seamless transition from a forward to a defenseman role.

Already a talented forward, his shift to the blue line showcased his hockey intelligence and adaptability. Fedorov became a two-way force, excelling in defensive responsibilities while contributing offensively, solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic players in NHL history.

The aforementioned NHL players exemplify the importance of adaptability and versatility in the world of professional hockey.

Their transitions to new positions not only revitalized their careers but also made them more valuable assets to their respective teams. Whether it was Eichel's shift from defenseman to forward, Burakovsky's transition to forward, Byfuglien's flexibility between the two positions, Giroux's move from wing to center, or Fedorov's transformation to defenseman, each player's willingness to embrace change led to their tremendous success on the ice.