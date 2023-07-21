5 NHL players who went broke ft. Jack Johnson

NHL players have a nice life from making potentially millions of dollars per year and getting to fly private and stay in the nicest hotels.

However, there have been some instances of NHL players filing for bankruptcy for a variety of reasons which does shock many fans.

Here are five players who went broke despite playing in the NHL.

#5. Sergei Fedorov

Sergei Fedorov played in the NHL from 1990 until 2009 and played in over 1,200 games and had 1,179 career points. He also won the Hart Trophy in 1994 as the best player.

In his career, Fedorov made an estimated $97 million, which includes his KHL career. Despite making nearly $100 million, Fedorov made a bad investment and was on the wrong end of a Ponzi scheme, and lost $43 million. After the case went to court, Fedorov was awarded his money back but he claimed he never saw a dime.

#4. Theo Fleury

Theo Fleury played in the NHL from 1988 until 2003 and made an estimated $41 million in his career.

Although Fleury had a good career, he had a drinking and drug problem and was an avid gambler which led to bankruptcy. Even while he was playing and making millions, he had numerous financial issues in the NHL and lost most of the money he earned.

#3. Ray Whitney

Ray Whitney went broke after his NHL career

Ray Whitney played 22 seasons in the NHL and is considered to be one of the most underrated NHL players of all time. He also won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

In his 22-year career, Whitney made an estimated $45 million and made a bad investment with other NHL players, and lost millions. He then had to file for bankruptcy and remains working side jobs to try and make back what he lost.

#2. Patrick Cote

Patrick Cote has one of the more unique stories on this list as he played in just 105 NHL games for the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers.

The Quebec native made just over $2 million in his career but he robbed two banks in Montreal. After being released from jail, he robbed another and then filed for bankruptcy.

#1. Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson was drafted third overall in 2005 and still is playing in the NHL. He has suited up in 1,107 games and has 320 points while also winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Johnson has made nearly $49 million in his career and had his parents handle his money. Unfortunately, his parents went behind his back and lost him over $20 million, which forced him to file for bankruptcy.

After he realized what his parents had done, Johnson had just $50,000 to his name and debts of more than $10 million. He ended up cutting all ties with his parents and is still playing in the NHL and hoping to have money when his career ends.

