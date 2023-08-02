5 NHL Rookie of the Year favorites for 2023-24 season 

Last season, Matthew Beniers was an easy decision for the Calder Trophy for the NHL Rookie of the Year. But in 2023-24, the field is wide open.

Among the favorites to take home the award are three 2023 draft picks and a couple of players who barely dipped their toes into the NHL last season. Let's take a look at the case for each of the top five.

#5 Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes

Last week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were expecting their best player, Logan Cooley, to return for his sophomore season. But just weeks after announcing his return to college hockey, Cooley changed his mind, instead signing an entry-level contract with the Coyotes and beginning his NHL career.

Cooley was the runner-up for the Hobey Bakey Award in 2022-23. The speedy winger racked up 22 goals and 60 points in only 38 NCAA games for the Gophers. He played a huge role in Minnesota's near national championship. Cooley should play a huge role for the rebuilding Coyotes and will be free to play with the puck often in his NHL rookie season.

#4 Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

Speaking of the Gophers, Cooley's teammate and linemate, Matthew Knies, made his NHL debut for the Leafs just after falling in the NCAA title game.

Knies recorded an assist in the final three regular-season games for Toronto before playing in seven playoff contests. In the postseason, Knies scored his first goal (a beauty) and was nearly a point-per-game player. He will take a huge step in his full NHL rookie season.

#3 Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets

Arguably the most drama in the draft surrounded Adam Fantilli. After being predicted as a clear second-overall pick, the Hobey Baker winner was passed on by the Anaheim Ducks and selected third by Columbus.

But Fantilli was not fazed and admitted that he was thrilled to be going to the Buckeye State. Playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Patrick Laine on a team that is looking to flip the script from last season should mean big points for Fantilli.

#2 Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes was brilliant in his short NHL stint last season. After Michigan fell in the Frozen Four, Hughes joined his older brother on the Devils, playing in the final two games of the regular season. In the season finale, Hughes pulled off a top-10-worthy wraparound overtime winner, a nice way to score his first in the league.

Hughes is sure to be a staple on the Devils' blue line next season. With the departure of Ryan Graves and Damon Severson, the door is wide open for Hughes to step in, become an immediate impact player at the NHL level, and be among the NHL rookie talk.

Connor Bedard is the clear favorite for NHL Rookie of the Year

#1 Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Duh. Connor Bedard is expected to be a generational talent and if he has anywhere near a similar experience to the likes of Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, it won't take long for him to make an impact. He has NHL Rookie of the Year written all over him.

In their first seasons, the three most recent generational talents lit the NHL on fire. Ovechkin ripped off 52 goals, Crosby hit 102 points and McDavid was the best player in the league from Day 1. Bedard will be the center of attention for the reframing Hawks and should light up the scoreboard for a free-and-flowing team.