5 NHL stars who played for their arch rivals feat. Darcy Tucker

NHL is filled with storied rivalries but sometimes players have played on both of those teams.

It is odd for fans who they cheered for years to then begin to root against them. But, that has happened far more often than people realize.

Here are five players who played for their arch-rivals.

5. Michael Ryder

Michael Ryder was a fan-favorite in Montreal as he played for the Canadiens from 2003 until 2008.

Yet, when he became a free agent, Ryder surprised many when he signed with the Boston Bruins, a longtime arch-rival of Montreal. A big reason was the fact former Habs coach Claude Julien was the Bruins coach but he was booed heavily in his return to Montreal.

4. Tomas Plekanec

Tomas Plekanec is not very remembered for his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Plekanec was a fan-favorite in Montreal and played for the Habs from 2003 until 2018, when he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a trade that many Montreal fans weren't happy with but it gave a chance for Plekanec to play in the playoffs.

Plekanec ended up playing only 17 regular-season and seven playoff games for Toronto, while he played 984 games with Montreal.

3. Scott Gomez

Scott Gomez suited up for the Rangers and Devils

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are rivals due to how close they are and Scott Gomez has played for both of them.

Gomez started his career with the Devils and had a ton of success. When he became a free agent, he signed a seven-year deal worth $51.5 million with the New York Rangers.

Although Gomez's play declined with the Rangers, Devil fans still booed him whenever the two teams played.

2. Mark Recchi

Mark Recchi could really be on this list twice but we will combine his rivalries.

Recchi played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, who are arch-rivals as the two are in-state rivals. He also played for the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens.

1. Darcy Tucker

Darcy Tucker began his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens but is likely more known for his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tucker played three seasons with Montreal — and then had a stint in Tampa Bay — before going to the Maple Leafs. In Toronto, Tucker became a fan-favorite and was a grinder who liked to fight and hit and was someone Canadiens fans began to hate.