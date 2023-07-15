5 NHL stars who struggled with substance abuse ft. John Kordic

Substance abuse has unfortunately plagued several NHL stars over the years, derailing promising careers and leading to tragic outcomes. One such player who epitomized the dangers of addiction was John Kordic, a member of the 1986 Stanley Cup-winning Montreal Canadiens.

His story serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of drugs and the importance of seeking help.

Here, we look at five NHL players, including Kordic, whose careers and life was severely damaged by substance abuse.

#1 John Kordic

John Kordic's life spiralled out of control after he achieved hockey glory. His involvement in a fatal brawl with the police, coupled with the discovery of cocaine and anabolic steroids in his system during the autopsy, showcased the devastating effects of addiction.

Kordic's story serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the dangers of substance abuse and its potential to destroy lives.

#2 Dave Gove

Dave Gove only played two NHL games and his battle with heroin addiction ended in tragedy. Found dead of an overdose in a rehab facility, Gove's story sheds light on the grip of addiction and its ability to claim lives.

His untimely demise emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive support and treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse.

#3 Marek Svatos

Marek Svatos in action

Marek Svatos, a talented NHL winger for the Colorado Avalanche, tragically lost his life to a drug overdose. Battling depression and struggling with suicidal thoughts, Svatos succumbed to a lethal combination of drugs.

His story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health support and substance abuse treatment. This tragedy also shows that players should seek help rather than suffer in silence. Otherwise, they could face devastating consequences.

#4 Bob Probert

Bob Probert, renowned as one of hockey's toughest enforcers, struggled with cocaine abuse throughout his career. His arrest and subsequent premature death from a heart attack at age 45 raised questions about the role drugs played in his untimely demise.

Probert's story shows the need for awareness, prevention, and support for athletes facing addiction. It demonstrates the tragic consequences that can result from substance abuse.

#5 Rich Clune

Rich Clune's potential-filled career was marred by habitual cocaine and alcohol abuse. Despite brief stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and Toronto Maple Leafs, Clune's struggles with addiction limited his achievements on the ice.

His candid admission of drug use was a powerful reminder of the hidden battles athletes face and the necessity of providing support to address such issues.

These tragedies underscore the urgent need for increased awareness, comprehensive support systems, and accessible treatment options to assist NHL athletes struggling with addiction. By addressing these issues head-on, the hockey community can work towards preventing further loss and supporting those in need.

