5 NHL stars who have had trouble with cops, ft. Alex Galchenyuk

NHL athletes are often idolized for their skills and achievements on the ice, but sometimes their off-ice behavior lands them in trouble with the law.

In recent news, Alex Galchenyuk, a talented player for the Coyotes, has found himself in a legal predicament following a series of alarming incidents involving law enforcement.

NHL stars who have had trouble with cops

Here are five of them:

#1 Alex Galchenyuk

Galchenyuk, a former player for the Arizona Coyotes, was involved in a troubling incident where he reportedly used racial slurs towards a police officer during a traffic stop.

According to the police report, Galchenyuk also made threatening statements, including endangering the officer's family. These actions led to the termination of Galchenyuk's contract with the Coyotes, and he now faces multiple charges.

#2 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane, a forward for the Chicago Blackhawks, made headlines in 2009 when he and his cousin were arrested for assaulting and robbing a taxi driver.

The incident occurred over a dispute involving 20 cents in change. Kane and his cousin physically attacked the driver, causing injuries. They were apprehended and faced legal consequences for their actions.

#3 Bob Probert

Probert, known for his tough-guy role as an NHL enforcer, had a well-documented battle with substance abuse.

In 1989, he was arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine across the Canada-U.S. border. During a search, customs agents discovered cocaine hidden in his underwear. Probert faced serious charges related to drug importation and was eventually held accountable for his actions.

#4 Joe Corvo

Corvo, who played for several NHL teams, including the Boston Bruins, was arrested in 2002 for assaulting a woman in a Boston restaurant.

Corvo groped the woman's buttocks and later returned to physically attack her, leading to charges of assault and battery. His actions resulted in legal repercussions and damaged his reputation.

#5 Ed Belfour

Hall of Fame goaltender Belfour made headlines in 2000 when he was arrested for a series of drunken events in Dallas, Texas.

Belfour's intoxicated behavior led to confrontations with hotel security and police officers, including kicking them and making a bribe offer. He faced charges of assault and public intoxication and faced the consequences of his actions.

While their talents on the ice have earned them recognition and fame, these NHL stars have also faced serious legal consequences due to their off-ice behavior.

Galchenyuk's recent incident involving racial slurs and threats towards a police officer highlights the importance of accountability and responsible conduct for professional athletes.

It serves as a reminder that even those in the public eye must adhere to the law and treat others with respect. The NHL and its teams take such matters seriously, as evidenced by the termination of Galchenyuk's contract.

