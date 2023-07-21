5 NHL stars who've graced the big screen ft. Sean Avery 

Although NHL players' primary focus is playing hockey and developing their game, some players have found other ways to spend their time wisely. This includes acting in movies and TV shows.

Even though sports documentaries are becoming more and more popular, NHL players haven't gotten big-time roles as yet and are mainly just features with small roles.

On that note, here are five players who have been on the big screen.

#1 Rob Blake

Rob Blake was a longtime defenseman for the Los Angeles Kings and is now their general manager.

In 2008, Blake had a cameo in the movie "The Love Guru" which featured Mike Myers, a massive hockey fan.

The movie addressed the NHL, but Rob Blake was the only actual player in the film.

#2 Phil Esposito

Phil Esposito played in the NHL from 1962 to 1981, suiting up for over 1200 games. He won the Stanley Cup twice.

Esposito was in the 1999 movie "Mystery, Alaska". The movie featured a small hockey club taking on the New York Rangers, with Esposito playing himself.

#3 Georges Laraque

Georges Laraque was featured in the movie Goon

Georges Laraque was one of the best enforcers in the NHL. He was quick to stand up for his teammates and get into fights. He played in the NHL from 1997 to 2010 and racked up over 1100 penalty minutes for the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes.

Laraque featured in the 2011 movie "Goon" as an enforcer for the Albany Patriots.

#4 Cam Neely

Cam Neely was one of the most dominant power forwards of all time and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. He played in 726 games and is now the President of Hockey Operations for the Boston Bruins.

In 1994, Neely was featured in the movie "Dumb and Dumber" as a character named Sea Bass. Neely did such a good job that he was asked to reprise his character in the 2000 film "Me, Myself and Irene."

#5 Sean Avery

Sean Avery was a fan-favorite in the NHL. He was a trash-talker who got under the skin of opposing teams. He played in 580 NHL games and suited up for the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings.

Although he had a solid NHL career, his acting career has really taken off. He has been featured in seven movies, including the 2023 release "Oppenheimer" as a weatherman. Avery has also been in The Rocket, Patriots Day, Mile 22, Spree, Tenet, and Amsterdam.

