5 NHL superstars set to be free agents in 2024 ft. Auston Matthews

The 2023 NHL free agent class was not a good one, which led to more trades. The 2024 free-agent class, however, could be one of the best of all time.

With 2024 free agency still a year away, players could re-sign with their deals and not actually hit the open market.

However, as of now, the free agent class features several superstars and future Hall of Famers. Let's take a look at the five best free agents for the 2024 free agency class.

#5. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander is a pending UFA, and all reports have indicated that he and the Toronto Maple Leafs are not close on an extension.

Nylander sat out until the very last minute when he was an RFA, so he is not afraid to wait to get what he wants. At this time, an extension with the Leafs doesn't seem likely, and he will either be traded or sign elsewhere come July.

Last season, Nylander registered 87 points in 82 games and had four goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games.

#4. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is a pending UFA

Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the NHL and he will be the cream of the crop in the 2024 NHL free agency.

Hellebuyck has asked for a trade from Winnipeg so there is a chance he gets traded and re-signs with another team. However, if the Jets don't trade him, Hellebuyck will get a multi-year deal.

#3. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho is technically a pending UFA, but all signs point to him re-signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, until Aho actually does re-sign, he can still hit the open market and at age 25, he will be highly sought after. He is a second-line center, and last year was a down year, but he still had 67 points in 75 games.

#2. Steven Stamkos, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos has been with the Lightning since 2008

Steven Stamkos nearly hit free agency in 2016, but two days before, he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Since then, he has helped the Bolts win two Stanley Cups and is the face of the franchise.

Although Stamkos is 33, he is still a key player, and all signs point to him re-signing with the Lightning. However, Tampa Bay doesn't have a ton of cap space, but Stamkos has spoken openly about how he wants to retire as a Lightning and only play for one team.

#1. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is one of the best players in the NHL, and if he does hit free agency, he would be the biggest free agent in years.

Matthews scored 60 goals two seasons ago and is one of the premier goal scorers in the NHL. However, all signs do point to Matthews re-signing with the Maple Leafs, but until it gets done, rumors of him leaving will continue.

