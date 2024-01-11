5 NHL superstars set for massive contracts following William Nylander's $92,000,000 extension

William Nylander recently signed an eight-year, $92 million extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming the fifth highest-paid player in the NHL with an $11.5 million annual salary.

Interestingly, he now joins Auston Matthews ($13.2 million), Mitch Marner ($10.9 million), and John Tavares ($11 million) as the only skaters in Toronto making at least eight figures.

Nylander's career-high in points came in 2022-23, when he netted 87 points in 82 games. Moreover, he's never been nominated for an award or been an NHL All-Star. Ultimately, that didn't stop general manager Brad Treliving from signing the Swedish forward to one of the most lucrative deals in league history.

Now that one of the game's biggest pending free agents is off the board, there's still a long list of megastars who will be cashing in next summer or after that. Considering the starting price for a one-time 40-goal scorer is $11 million a year and $92 million over eight years, these five players are about to break the bank on their next deals.

Top 5 NHL superstars set for massive contracts

#5. Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)

Current contract: $9.2 million annually, free agent after 2024-25

Mikko Rantanen is one of the best Finnish-born NHL players ever, with a Stanley Cup championship on his resume. Additionally, he is a one-time All-Star and set a career-high with 105 points in 2022-23 while earning votes for the Hart Trophy.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

As a top-line winger with the Colorado Avalanche who plays alongside Nathan MacKinnon, it appears he's been a bargain player at $9.2 million, and he should begin negotiations using Nylander's extension as a base salary.

#4. Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks)

Current contract: $7.3 million annually, free agent after 2023-24

Elias Pettersson won the Calder Trophy in 2018-19, and because of numerous injuries throughout his early years, he never scored more than 68 points in a season. However, in 2022-23, he had a breakout year, finishing the campaign with 102 points, becoming just one of 12 Swedish-born skaters to ever reach 100 points in the NHL.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

As one of the biggest names set to become a free agent, his resume is more decorated than Nylanders. Initially, many insiders thought Pettersson would get a raise to over $10 million, but now that new contract has to start at least $11 million after the latest NHL blockbuster extension.

#3. Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Current contract: $10.9 million annually, free agent after 2024-25

Mitch Marner is a two-time All-Star and is one of the NHL's premier assist men, continuously ranking amongst the league leaders, with a personal best of 69 helpers achieved in 2022-23. Although he has yet to crack 100 points, he's come close on three occasions, with 94, 97, and 99-point campaigns.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Considering Marner is a part of the Maple Leafs' core four, he was one of the top-paid players in the group until Matthew and Nylander got raises in 2023. Now, as the bottom guy on the list at just $10.9 million, he should wedge himself between his two teammates and see a salary increase that starts at around $12 million.

#2. Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Current contract: $8.5 million annually, free agent after 2024-25

Leon Draisaitl is the greatest German-born player in NHL history, capturing the Hart Trophy, Lester B. Pearson, and Art Ross Trophies during the 2019-20 season. Despite a slow start to his career, he now routinely nets 100 points annually.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Although Draisaitl plays with the Edmonton Oilers along with Connor McDavid, the team has yet to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, which is the only knock on his career to date. Surprisingly, he is one of the most unpaid superstars in the NHL today, and since building his resume during his most recent contract, there's no denying that his next salary will begin at least $13 or $14 million.

#1. Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Current contract: $12.5 million annually, free agent after 2025-26

Many would argue that McDavid is the greatest player in professional hockey today. Moreover, after nine seasons, those same people consider him one of the game's greatest players, comparing him to Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr without a Stanley Cup on his mantle.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

In the previous eight seasons, he's reached 100 points or more six times, becoming only the sixth player to reach 150 points in the regular season. Additionally, he's a five-time scoring champion, three-time league MVP, and six-time All-Star.

Although two seasons are left on his contract, McDavid is about to become the game's highest-paid player in 2025 and could command $15 million or more per year. However, if he wishes to contend for the Stanley Cup, he may need to take a hometown discount to get a supporting cast to help him achieve that goal.