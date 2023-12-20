5 NHL teams with the best chances of winning Stanley Cup in 2024

Ice Hockey
By ARJUN B
Modified Dec 20, 2023 18:13 GMT
As the NHL season progresses, the race for the Stanley Cup intensifies with teams vying to win the much sought-after trophy.

According to The Athletics' projections for the 2023-24 NHL season, there are five standout teams with the best chances of winning the Cup.

Five NHL teams with the best chances to win the Stanley Cup

#1 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins lead the projections with an impressive 110 points, reflecting their dominant regular-season performance.

With a 99% chance of making the playoffs and a 12% chance of winning the Stanley Cup, the Bruins' balanced attack and stout defense make them formidable opponents.

They're projected to have a 63% chance of reaching the Division Final, a 35% chance of advancing to the Conference Final and a 21% chance of competing in the Stanley Cup Final.

#2 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, with 106 points, are hot on the Bruins' heels. Their 98% playoff probability and a 10% chance of winning the cup, highlight their potential to end their long-standing championship drought.

The Leafs have a 58% likelihood of making it past the Division Final followed by a 31% chance of reaching the Conference Final and a 17% shot at playing the Stanley Cup Final.

#3 Dallas Stars

Matching the Maple Leafs with 106 points, the Dallas Stars also have a 98% chance of playoff action. Their odds of winning the Stanley Cup are 9%.

They have a 57% chance of progressing to the Division Final and a 31% chance of making the Conference Final. The Stars have a 17% chance of competing for the Cup in the Final.

#4 Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, with 101 points, have an 89% chance of entering the playoffs.

They have a 55% chance of reaching the Division Final, followed by a 32% chance of advancing to the Conference Final. Furthermore, they hold a 17% possibility of making the finals and a 9% chance of securing the cup.

#5 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers, tied in points with the Bruins at 110, have a 99% chance of making the playoffs. The Rangers have a 59% chance of reaching the Division Final and 31% for advancing to the Conference Finals.

Additionally, they have a 15% probability of making it all through to the finals. Their chances stand at around 8% for being crowned champions.

These predictions consider a mix of current performance, player stats and past patterns.

