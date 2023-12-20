5 NHL teams with the best chances of winning Stanley Cup in 2024

As the NHL season progresses, the race for the Stanley Cup intensifies with teams vying to win the much sought-after trophy.

According to The Athletics' projections for the 2023-24 NHL season, there are five standout teams with the best chances of winning the Cup.

Five NHL teams with the best chances to win the Stanley Cup

#1 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins lead the projections with an impressive 110 points, reflecting their dominant regular-season performance.

With a 99% chance of making the playoffs and a 12% chance of winning the Stanley Cup, the Bruins' balanced attack and stout defense make them formidable opponents.

They're projected to have a 63% chance of reaching the Division Final, a 35% chance of advancing to the Conference Final and a 21% chance of competing in the Stanley Cup Final.

#2 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, with 106 points, are hot on the Bruins' heels. Their 98% playoff probability and a 10% chance of winning the cup, highlight their potential to end their long-standing championship drought.

The Leafs have a 58% likelihood of making it past the Division Final followed by a 31% chance of reaching the Conference Final and a 17% shot at playing the Stanley Cup Final.

#3 Dallas Stars

Matching the Maple Leafs with 106 points, the Dallas Stars also have a 98% chance of playoff action. Their odds of winning the Stanley Cup are 9%.

They have a 57% chance of progressing to the Division Final and a 31% chance of making the Conference Final. The Stars have a 17% chance of competing for the Cup in the Final.

#4 Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, with 101 points, have an 89% chance of entering the playoffs.

They have a 55% chance of reaching the Division Final, followed by a 32% chance of advancing to the Conference Final. Furthermore, they hold a 17% possibility of making the finals and a 9% chance of securing the cup.

#5 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers, tied in points with the Bruins at 110, have a 99% chance of making the playoffs. The Rangers have a 59% chance of reaching the Division Final and 31% for advancing to the Conference Finals.

Additionally, they have a 15% probability of making it all through to the finals. Their chances stand at around 8% for being crowned champions.

These predictions consider a mix of current performance, player stats and past patterns.