5 NHL teams in desperate need of a roster overhaul ahead of 2023-24 season feat. Vancouver Canucks

The NHL is a hard league to win. Each year there are only a handful of teams that realistically have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

With that, oftentimes teams decide to tank and rebuild and trade away their top players for draft picks and prospects in order to be good in a few years from now.

However, some teams are in the middle, which is the worst spot to be in. Here are five teams that need to overhaul their roster.

#5. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames had a tough offseason last year as Johnny Gaudreau left in free agency and Matthew Tkachuk asked for a trade.

This offseason, more players asked to be traded as they don't want to re-sign. The Flames were already a borderline playoff team, and with many players not wanting to re-sign, Calgary should trade its top players and tank and look to compete a couple of years from now.

#4. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders likely won't overhaul their roster but probably need to do so.

The Islanders are an aging team that are a fringe playoff team, and even if they make the playoffs, they seem destined to lose in the first round. New York does have Ilya Sorokin in net, who is one of the best goalies in the league, so a rebuild wouldn't take long. But getting younger is something the Islanders need to do.

#3. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins window could be closed

The Boston Bruins have been one of the best teams in the NHL for over a decade now, but it appears their window is closed.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are both likely to retire, while the Bruins have mortgaged a lot of the future to try and compete. However, Boston will be fighting for a playoff spot this upcoming season, and the Bruins should look toward a rebuild and try to compete in a few years from now.

#2. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have already traded Pierre-Luc Dubois, which was a massive move, but at this point, the Jets need to blow it up.

Connor Hellebuyck has asked for a trade and is in the final year of his deal. If he isn't traded. he will leave in free agency, and Hellebuyck is the main reason Winnipeg made the playoffs last year.

The Jets likely will miss the playoffs next season, and at this point, they need to trade their other key players and enter a rebuild.

#1. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have, unfortunately, been a team in the middle for the past few seasons.

Vancouver tried to compete, but it did not work, so the Canucks should overhaul its roster and be a bottom-feeder team for the foreseeable future. Vancouver can look to move JT Miller, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko, who should land them some good picks and prospects.

