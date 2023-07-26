5 NHL teams that desperately need a roster rejig ft. Boston Bruins

The NHL is a hard league to win in, and usually, teams only have a couple of years to truly contend for a Stanley Cup.

With that, you see teams try to rebuild and blow their team up to acquire prospects and picks and get a high draft pick.

Although the 2023 NHL off-season is basically over in terms of big moves, here are five teams that need roster changes if they are going to be competitive.

#5. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have dealt with several players asking for trades, and now the Flames are likely forced to go into a rebuild.

Calgary has already seen the likes of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk leave last off-season, and since then, other players have asked for a trade or told them they wouldn't re-sign.

At this point, the Flames will likely be forced to blow it up and try and rebuild as, on paper, Calgary may not even have a good enough roster to make the NHL playoffs.

#4. Winnipeg Jets

Similar to the Calgary Flames, the Winnipeg Jets have also struggled to keep players.

Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, and Connor Hellebuyck has one year left on his deal and likely will leave in free agency if he is not traded.

At this point, the Jets are a fringe playoff team and should trade their key players for prospects and picks and try and rebuild, as they can't compete in the West right now.

#3. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have a new general manager for the first time in franchise history. David Poile retired after being the GM for the entire time Nashville was a franchise.

Barry Trotz has already made many moves changing up the team, but the Predators still need to do more. Juuse Saros could fetch a ton in return in a trade, and with Yaroslav Askarov in the pipeline, Nashville will need to trade one of them.

Ultimately, the Predators have had a busy off-season but still have a bit more work to do if they want to be competitive.

#2. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup with their current core, but it has aged out and saw them miss the NHL playoffs last season.

The Capitals will either need to try and go for it one more year or blow it up. Alexander Ovechkin will not be traded, but Washington could look at moving the likes of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson for picks and prospects.

Or, if Washington decides to try and compete this year, the Capitals still need to make some major improvements as they still are a borderline playoff team.

#1. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in desperate need of a complete makeover of their roster.

The Bruins have been one of the best NHL teams for the past decade-plus, but finally, the core has aged out and retired. Patrice Bergeron retired, and David Krejci is likely to retire as well, while this off-season, the Bruins lost a lot of key players.

At this point, Boston is a fringe playoff team, and with limited prospects and picks in their stable, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try and rebuild.

