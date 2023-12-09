5 NHL teams favorites for 2024 Presidents' Trophy ft. New York Rangers

Could the New York Rangers end the season at the top of the NHL? As the NHL season approaches its quarter mark, the race for the Presidents' Trophy is heating up, and a handful of teams have emerged as early betting favorites to claim the coveted regular-season prize. A week into December, the Rangers find themselves at the top of the list with the best odds, boasting an impressive 18-5 record.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers, led by head coach Gerard Gallant, have been a force to be reckoned with. Their combination of offensive firepower and defensive solidity has propelled them to the summit of the league standings. The 18 wins underscore their consistency and ability to navigate through a competitive schedule. With stars like Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox leading the charge, the New York Rangers are serious contenders for the Presidents' Trophy.

Los Angeles Kings

Hot on the New York Rangers' heels are the Los Angeles Kings, who hold a 16-4 record. The Kings, under the guidance of coach Todd McLellan, have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Their success is built on a balanced approach, combining strong goaltending, a solid defensive core, and a potent offensive attack. The Kings' early-season prowess has elevated them to genuine contenders for the Presidents' Trophy.

Boston Bruins

The defending Presidents' Trophy winners, the Boston Bruins, sit in third spot with a 17-5 record. Despite facing the challenge of maintaining their high standards, the Bruins, led by coach Bruce Cassidy, have shown no signs of slowing down. The team's ability to seamlessly integrate veterans and young talent has been a key factor in their continued success.

Vegas Golden Knights

The reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, closely trail the Bruins with a 17-5 record. Coach Peter DeBoer has managed to keep his team at an elite level, showcasing the depth and resilience that propelled them to the championship last season. The Golden Knights' pursuit of back-to-back titles extends beyond the Stanley Cup, as they aim to capture the Presidents' Trophy as well.

Colorado Avalanche

Rounding out the top five favorites are the Colorado Avalanche, who boast a 16-8 record. Despite facing early-season challenges, including injuries to key players, coach Jared Bednar has steered the Avalanche back into contention. With their star-studded lineup, including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Avalanche have the firepower to make a sustained push for the Presidents' Trophy.

The race for the Presidents' Trophy promises to be a compelling storyline, with each team vying for supremacy in a highly competitive NHL landscape.