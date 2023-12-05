Attendance plays a crucial role in the NHL, as approximately one-third of the league's revenue is generated from ticket sales, surpassing other leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLB. Consequently, elements like the salary cap are significantly influenced by the robust performance of ticket sales.

The projected increase in each team's salary cap from $83.5 million in the 2023-24 season to $87.5 million in the 2024-25 season marks a substantial leap, contrasting with the NHL's historical stagnation.

Should attendance figures decline in the 2023-24 season, there is a potential risk of the $87.5 million projection diminishing, making it a critical aspect to monitor throughout the season.

5 NHL teams with highest average home game attendance so far this season ft. Toronto Maple Leafs

Let's turn to the five NHL teams that currently hold the highest average home game attendance this season.

#5. Colorado Avalanche

With a capacity of 18,007, the Ball Arena hosts the Avalance, which consistently upholds an average attendance of 18,102, reflecting an increase of 95 or 0.527%, in comparison to the current year.

#4. Minnesota Wild

The Wild have garnered strong fan backing, maintaining an impressive average attendance of 18,472 at the Xcel Energy Center, surpassing its capacity of 17,954, representing an increase of 518 or 2.88% compared to the current year.

#3. Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks maintain an average attendance of 18,838 at the United Center, slightly surpassing its capacity of 19,717, representing an increase of 879 or 4.45% compared to the current year.

#2. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes consistently maintain an average attendance of 18,752 at the PNC Arena, which has a capacity of 18,680, signifying a rise of 72, or 0.385%, in comparison to the current year.

The average attendance for Toronto Maple Leafs games at the Scotiabank Arena, which has a capacity of 18,800, stands at 18,757 fans; representing an increase of 48 or 0.2553%, as compared to this year.

As the season advances, it remains intriguing to observe whether these teams can sustain their impressive attendance rates.