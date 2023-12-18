5 NHL teams with longest active playoff drought in 2023 ft. Buffalo Sabres

The NHL has expanded to 32 teams, and only half of them make the playoffs each season.

Every year 16 teams are frustrated after failing to qualify for the postseason. Although the NHL is full of parity and it's difficult to win on any given night, some teams have struggled to make the playoffs.

Longest active playoff droughts in the NHL

Here are the top five:

#1 Buffalo Sabres - 12 seasons

The Buffalo Sabres last made the playoffs in the 2010-11 NHL season and are on pace to extend their playoff drought to 13 seasons.

Buffalo is 14th in the Eastern Conference, entering 2023 with expectations of making the playoffs. In their last appearance in the NHL playoffs, Buffalo lost in the first round in seven games to the Philadelphia Flyers.

#2 Detroit Red Wings - 7 seasons

Detroit hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

The Detroit Red Wings once made the playoffs for 25 consecutive seasons from the 1990-91 season until 2015-15, which is the last time they made the playoffs.

Detroit has since gone in a rebuild but could snap their playoff drought this season. The Red Wings are tied with the Washington Capital for the final Wild Card spot.

#3 Ottawa Senators - 6 seasons

Senators are last in the East.

The Ottawa Senators haven't made the playoffs since the 2016-17 NHL season, losing in overtime in Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Final.

After being a goal away from the Stanley Cup Final, Ottawa underwent a rebuild, and there was hope the Sens would make the playoffs this season. However, the Senators are last in the East.

#4 Anaheim Ducks - 5 seasons

Anaheim hasn't made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season.

The Anaheim Ducks are on a playoff drought of five seasons, which is all but certain to exten.d

Anaheim is currently in the middle of a rebuild nd will likely have another top-five pick this season. Anaheim is 14th in the Western Conference with a record of 11-19.

#5 San Jose Sharks - 4 seasons

San Jose has the second-worst record in the NHL.

San Jose hasn't made the NHL playoffs since the 2018-19 season which is now four years and is set to extend.

The Sharks are just beginning a rebuild and have the second-worst record and is hoping to get the first overall pick this season.