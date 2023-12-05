5 NHL teams with lowest average home game attendance so far this season ft. Winnipeg Jets

The NHL is a sports league where the attendance at games can indicate a team’s popularity both in terms of their on-ice performance and the overall market conditions. With the 2023-24 season in swing, some franchises have observed a decrease in attendance at their home games despite the excitement on the ice.

5 NHL teams with the lowest average home game attendance

#5. Montreal Canadiens, Centre Bell

Montreal Canadiens have experienced only a minor decrease in attendance. The numbers went from 21,011 in December 2022 to 21,105 in December 2023, which shows the loyalty of Canadiens fans who remain dedicated regardless of the team’s performance in the league standings.

#4. Calgary Flames, Scotiabank Saddledome

The Flames have witnessed a decrease in attendance as well. The numbers dropped from 17,788 in December 2022 to 17,259 in December 2023, a change of 529.

Calgary is renowned for its hockey fans, who consistently show their support. However, even this slight decrease suggests that any change in attendance can have an impact on both revenue and the overall ambiance.

#3. San Jose Sharks, SAP Center

The Sharks have also experienced a decrease in attendance, going from 14,006 in December 2022 to 13,226 in December 2023, which is a difference of 780. The SAP Center, famously known as the "Shark Tank," has always been a stronghold for the NHL team.

However, this recent decline indicates that the Sharks might have to consider marketing approaches or concentrate on enhancing their performance on the ice to ensure attendance.

#2. Washington Capitals, Capital One Arena

The Capitals have also seen a decrease in attendance figures for their games. There has been a decline from 18,573 attendees in December 2022 to 17,280 attendees in December 2023, a decrease of 1,293 or 7%.

The decrease appears to be more of a market correction than a major ongoing trend.

#1. Winnipeg Jets, Canada Life Centre

The Winnipeg Jets have seen the most decline in attendance at their home games this season. The numbers went from 13,979 in December 2022 to 12,710 in December 2023, representing a decrease of 1,269 or 9.1% compared to the year.

In Winnipeg, the Jet's reliance on family ticket sales puts them at risk during economic downturns. Furthermore, NHL fans have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the customer service and their overall game-day experiences.