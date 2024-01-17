5 NHL teams that should make a move for Trevor Zegras ahead of trade deadline

The Anaheim Ducks could be looking to trade star forward Trevor Zegras.

After the Ducks acquired Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick, it was reported that Zegras' name was on the trade block. However, since then, he suffered a broken ankle which will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

That injury may hinder his chances of being traded at the deadline, but if he does, several teams will be interested in him.

5 NHL teams that should make a move for Trevor Zegras

#1. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens make the most sense to acquire Trevor Zegras.

Zegras is a skilled young forward, who still has his prime years in front of him. Montreal, meanwhile, is a rebuilding team who are getting close to playoff contention, with their core forwards being Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Caufield and Zegras are best friends, so getting them to play with one another makes a lot of sense. Zegras would also fit in Montreal's offensive system with Martin St. Louis as the coach.

#2. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are a rebuilding team that needs more offensive players.

Chicago is led by Connor Bedard, but outside of the rookie, the Blackhawks don't have another offensive threat to play with him. Adding legit players around Bedard's age will be key for Chicago to take the next step.

Zegras would be able to play with Bedard on the top line or be their second-line center and add some much-needed offense to the lineup.

#3. Boston Bruins

Zegras could be a fit for Boston

The Boston Bruins have been a surprise team again this season, as some thought they would take a step back after the retirement of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

However, Boston is leading the Atlantic Division but still needs help down the middle. Zegras could come in and be Boston's second-line center for the future and help the Bruins add some secondary scoring to the middle of their lineup.

#4. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus is also a rebuilding team, but adding Trevor Zegras to its roster makes a lot of sense.

Zegras could come in and be the Blue Jackets' first-line center and play with Johnny Gaudreau and Yegor Chinakov. Adding Zegras would also give Columbus more depth as it would then give Columbus Zegras, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger down the middle.

The Blue Jackets could part with an NHL defenseman which Anaheim needs, as well as a draft pick to acquire Zegras.

#5. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are in a unique spot as they could either rebuild or try and go all-in for one last run with Alexander Ovechkin.

If Washington decides to go in the latter direction, a Zegras trade makes a lot of sense, as he could center the Capitals' top line. Then, after Ovechkin retires, Washington can build its team around Trevor Zegras.