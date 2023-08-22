5 NHL teams without a captain entering 2023/24 season

The role of a captain in the NHL goes beyond just wearing a letter on the jersey; it's about leadership, on-ice performance and embodying the team's values.

Notably, several teams are currently seeking new captains to step up and guide their squads.

Here's a look at five NHL teams with captain vacancies and potential candidates who could fill those roles:

#1. Boston Bruins

Following Patrice Bergeron's retirement, the Boston Bruins are faced with a significant leadership void. Several players on the roster are strong candidates to take on the captaincy.

Brad Marchand's fiery competitiveness, David Pastrnak's scoring prowess and Charlie McAvoy's defensive leadership are all qualities that make them worthy contenders. Each brings a different dimension to the role, making the captaincy decision crucial for the team's future direction.

#2. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks traded for Seth Jones and signed Nick Foligno, both experienced players who could step into the captaincy. Jones brings leadership and a steady presence on the blue line, while Foligno's combination of grit and leadership qualities makes him a strong candidate as well.

Choosing between these two could set the tone for the Blackhawks' new era.

#3. Seattle Kraken

In their third NHL season, the Seattle Kraken are still without a captain. Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn stand out as potential candidates.

Schwartz's experience as a Stanley Cup winner, Eberle's offensive prowess, and Dunn's defensive contributions make them compelling options. Selecting the right leader could contribute to the Kraken's continued development as a franchise.

#4. St. Louis Blues

With the departure of Ryan O'Reilly and more, the St. Louis Blues are in search of a new captain. Brayden Schenn's all-around game and Colten Parayko's defensive presence position them as front-runners.

Schenn's intensity and Parayko's steadiness on the blue line make them both suitable choices to lead the team on and off the ice.

#5. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are in need of a captain to steer their ship. Brock Boeser, Anthony Beauvillier and Tyler Myers are potential contenders.

Boeser's offensive skill, Beauvillier's versatility and Myers' veteran presence could all contribute to the team's leadership structure. Choosing the right captain will play a crucial role in the Canucks' rejuvenation.

Selecting an NHL captain is a decision that carries immense weight, as they serve as the face of the team and a guiding force for their teammates.

For the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks, these vacancies provide an opportunity for emerging leaders to step up and embrace the responsibilities that come with wearing the captain's letter.

As the season unfolds, the chosen captains will not only lead their teams on the ice but also shape their respective franchises' identities and future successes.