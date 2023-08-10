5 NHL teams with worst odds to lift Stanley Cup in 2023/24 season ft. Canadiens.

The NHL 2022-23 season unfolded with some intense battles that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end day of the regular season. The battle for a precious playoff spot reached a fever pitch, leading to some surprising upsets along the way as well.

But ultimately, the Vegas Golden Knights emerged as the triumphant conquerors, winning the NHL 2023 Stanley Cup.

And now, as the curtain rises on a new season, the hockey world is buzzing with anticipation, and the Draft Kings odds are out on who will walk away with the biggest prize in 2024.

On that note, here we look at the five NHL teams with the worst odds to lift the Stanley Cup next season.

#1, Montreal Canadiens (+25000)

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

Following an impressive run to the 2021 Stanley Cup finals, the following two seasons saw the Habs collapse drastically. The Canadiens were the league's fifth-worst team, with a 31-45-6 record.

The 24-time Stanley Cup champions are currently undergoing a full rebuilding phase, and both management and fans are well aware that Cup No.25 is not going to come to Montreal anytime soon.

#2, San Jose Sharks (+25000)

Mike Grier, the San Jose Sharks' new general manager (GM), faces an uphill rebuilding task at the front office. The Sharks recently dealt three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins and made it clear they are going to start from scratch and focus on the youth.

In exchange for Karlsson's trade, the Sharks received some good assets, including a 2024 first-round draft pick, which could be pivotal in the rebuilding phase as they prepare to return to the playoffs. The Sharks last made the playoffs in 2019.

#3, Anaheim Ducks (+25000)

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

The Anaheim Ducks have some of the best young players. Despite this, the Ducks have finished below 26 in the standings in each of the last three seasons and have missed the playoffs since 2017-18.

Considering this, the Ducks have been able to acquire some of the top young players and prospects.

They now boast one of the league's top prospects in Leo Karlsson. Even though they are going to struggle this season, helmed by new GM Greg Cronin, the Ducks are on the right track to make the playoffs sooner rather than later.

#4, Arizona Coyotes (+25000)

Last term, the Arizona Coyotes finished sixth-worst in the league with a 28-40-14 record and have missed the playoffs since 2020. However, the Coyotes, made some great work this offseason to bolster their depth with some solid additions.

They are still in the middle of a rebuilding phase, with some great talented young players. The NHL 2023-24 season is again going to be a tough one for the Coyotes but an improvement is definitely on the way in the desert.

#5, Chicago Blackhawks (+20000)

Chicago Blackhawks Welcome Event for the 2023 NHL Draft Class

The Blackhawks created the most buzz this offseason when they selected Connor Bedard, widely regarded as a generational talent, with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

His addition, though, does not make the Hawks instant contenders. It will take at least a year or more for that to reflect on the ice. Overall, with some additional signings this offseason, the Hawks' NHL 2023-24 season will see an improvement over their previous campaign. The Blackhawks last made the playoffs in 2020.

Nonetheless, in the world of sports, the odds can change at any time, and the National Hockey League is no exception.