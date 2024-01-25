5 NHL teams with the worst odds of tasting Stanley Cup glory within next 5 years ft. Pittsburgh Penguins

With the conversation of teams with the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup this season, there always comes the talk regarding which team is highly unlikely to win it, and for quite some time.

As per a study by The Athletic's Sean McIndoe, there are five teams with the lowest odds of winning the Stanley Cup over the next five years.

Here's a look at the next five championships, including the Stanley Cup Finals scheduled to take place this June, and the teams least likely to be lifting the trophy at the end:

5 NHL teams that are unlikely to lift the Stanley Cup before 2027

Despite their high chances of making it to the playoffs this season, the Arizona Coyotes have not been the most prolific team in the NHL over the past few decades. With their last triumph coming over 40 years ago, the fans' long wait for glory seems to be never-ending. One silver lining though is Logan Cooley, who seems to be one of the brightest prospects in the NHL, with proper development – and hoping the juggernauts don't lure away the starlet – he seems to be their only hope of reclaiming their spot at the top.

The new home of Patrick Roy, the legendary four-time Stanley Cup winner and Hall of Famer would not like the odds of his team's chances over the next few years. Their 39-year drought since the famous 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in 1983 feels like an eternity and does not seem to be coming to an end anytime soon, as all factors indicate that their drought is only going to be longer.

Placed last but one in the Metropolitan division, the Penguins have built a team that is on the wrong side of the age scale, with their top players Sydney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all over the age of 36. Their hopes on reaching the pinnacle of American Hockey rely heavily on the best defenseman of the last NHL season, Erik Karlsson.

The 2020 champions have had a massive twist in their fate of late, as they seem highly unlikely to be competing for the top spots over the next five years. Their star player, 38-year-old Alexander Ovechkin, despite chasing Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record, is gradually heading towards the latter stages of his career. Placed sixth in the Metropolitan division, things are not looking bright for the Capitals.

Sitting last in the Pacific Division, the San Jose Sharks find themselves in a rut at the moment. With their last Stanley Cup victory coming in 2011, the Sharks have been under-performing this season having lost 31 of their 48 games. Their current roaster arguably does not boast any notable stars who can carry them to the Stanley Cup.