5 oldest NHL players with 100-point seasons: Could Sidney Crosby join the list?

Scoring in the NHL is a tall task. However, in the 2023-24 season, 11 players, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Matthew Tkachuk, David Pastrnak and Erik Karlsson, achieved the esteemed 100-point milestone.

Although this may seem relatively low, especially compared to the 13 players in the 1981-82 season, it remains the highest count since 1995-96.

Notably, in 2022-23, Karlsson (32) was the lone player to reach the century mark. Contrasting this with the 2009-10 season, three out of four players achieved this feat before reaching their peak ages, with 29-year-old Henrik Sedin being the lone exception, and yet he was still in his 20s.

Let's delve into the five oldest players who surpased 100 points in a season and explore the noteworthy facts that made their seasons monumenta.

#5. Wayne Gretzky (35 years old)

The legendary Wayne Gretzky managed to score 100 points in the 1995-96 season when he was 35 years old.

#4. Johnny Bucyk (35 years old)

Johnny Bucyk reached 100 points in a season only once, and the night he hit 100 points, he was exactly 35 years and 364 days old.

#3. Joe Sakic (37 years old)

Joe Sakic had six 100-point seasons, the last as a 37-year-old veteran in 2006-07.

#2. Marcel Dionne (33 years old)

In the 1984-85 season, Marcel Dionne managed to score 100 points.

#1. Gordie Howe (40 years old)

Gordie Howe hit 103 points as a 40-year-old in 1968-69.

Could Sidney Crosby join the list in the 2023/24 NHL season?

Pittsburgh Penguins NHL captain Sidney Crosby notched an impressive six 100-point seasons, with his highest being 120 points in the 2006-2007 season.

At 36 years old, Sidney Crosby has already tallied 19 points in just 14 games this season and 1,521 points over his career, hinting at a potential inclusion in the esteemed list of NHL players with 100-point seasons.

Crosby has 10 goals this season, 560 goals over his NHL career and three Stanley Cups as a player.

Wayne Gretzky is currently at #5 with 100 points at age 35, and Crosby is on the brink of making history with another 100-point season.