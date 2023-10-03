5 overrated stars to avoid in 2023-24 Fantasy Hockey ft. Connor Bedard

The 2023-24 NHL season, as well as the fantasy hockey league, commences in a week. Managers in every fantasy hockey draft season choose several players who will be a perfect fit for their fantasy teams, with no further considerations.

There could be several reasons for this, such as a track record of stellar performances in the past, while others lean on with a strong belief that a player will have a breakout year.

Regardless of the reasoning behind drafting fantasy players, several players have been identified by managers as being overrated for this year.

Here is a look at five NHL players identified as being overvalued the most by fantasy managers that should be avoided in the 2023-24 Fantasy Hockey season:

#5. Connor Bedard - Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, is among the most hyped players for this year's fantasy draft, and for some obvious reasons, fantasy players would surely like to have him on board.

Many expect Bedard to have an outstanding rookie season. However, given the Chicago Blackhawks' current rebuilding progression heading into the new season, the 18-year-old's fantasy output is going to be hampered, making him a riskier choice in the fantasy draft.

Notably, his average draft position (ADP) is listed at 35.4.

#4. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Edmonton Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins had a career-high 104 points (37 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games last season with the Edmonton Oilers. He had a career-high 27% powerplay efficiency, which is 12% higher than his career average, and shot 18.4%.

The fantasy managers have listed Nugent-Hopkins as an overvalued player for this year. Although he will be good again this season, a slight regression is expected, and drafting him is risky. He's listed with an ADP of 32.5.

#3. Jamie Benn - Dallas Stars

Benn accumulated 78 points through 33 goals and 45 assists last season for the Dallas Stars. He had the highest shooting percentage of his career (17.4%). However, age is one of the factors he will not replicate the same shooting percentage this year.

Most fantasy managers consider Benn a riskier option as he's going to regress slightly, and there are so many players who could be drafted instead of Benn. He's listed with an ADP of 76.2.

#2. William Nylander - Toronto Maple Leafs

Nylander had an outstanding season last term, accumulating 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) in 82 games. His ADP is listed at 25.5.

Given that the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most popular hockey clubs in the world, there is a high demand for Leafs players in the fantasy hockey league, and Nylander is no exception.

However, he is regarded as an overrated pick this year, and there are several comparable players to Nylander's profile whom fantasy players can pick later in the draft over him.

#1. Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins

There is no denying the fact that Sidney Crosby is one of the greatest NHL players of the modern era. Even though he's getting older, the 36-year-old scored an impressive 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists) last term for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He is also one of the most popular athletes and the choice of every fantasy hockey player. His ADP is listed at 19.1.

However, Crosby has been identified as an overrated player by fantasy managers this year, and it will be up to fantasy players to decide whether to go for him due to his popularity or to move on to other similar-profile players going about 10 picks later in the fantasy hockey draft.