5 players with the best odds of being 2024 NHL All-Star game MVP ft. Connor McDavid 

As fans prepare to watch the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, they will tune in to see what Connor McDavid can do for an encore after dominating the skills competition on Friday night to win $1 million.

However, he won't be the only skater out there looking to leave an impression on fans, who will pack Scotiabank Arena. Four hometown players are in the lineup, including 40-goal scorer Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Reilly.

Besides, there are plenty of options for NHL All-Star Game MVP, so here's a breakdown of the likely candidates to walk away with this year's title.

5 players with the best odds of being the 2024 NHL All-Star game MVP

5.) Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Leon Draisaitl is paired with his teammate McDavid and had a terrible showing at the Friday NHL All-Star Game skills competition. However, once the puck drops on Saturday, everyone in Toronto should expect to see the best from him as he puts the previous night in the rearview mirror.

4.) Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Elias Pettersson is another NHL superstar having a great season and bowed out of the skills competition earlier than expected.

After hitting the hardest shot in the 2023 event, he followed that up with his first 100-point season. Given that he's surrounded by many of his Vancouver Canucks teammates, there's a chance their connection will carry over to Saturday's game.

3.) Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Nathan MacKinnon is contending for his first Art Ross Trophy this season. He finished eighth in the event standings.

Even though his finish doesn't matter, he will use some of that poor performance for motivation on Saturday, which could be the decisive factor in a victory for his team.

2.) Auston Matthews

William Nylander and Auston Matthews at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Matthews will be the center of attention every time he steps on the ice in front of 18,000 fans, with most wearing his jersey. After finishing third overall in the skill competition standings, the league's leading goal scorer will want to bring his A-game and help the Atlantic repeat as NHL All-Star Game champions.

1.) Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

McDavid continues to do amazing things, further cementing his status as the best professional hockey player.

Although these NHL All-Star Games are for entertainment, Saturday's game will be broadcast to a national audience, giving the Edmonton Oilers captain the opportunity to demonstrate his abilities to everyone who watches hockey.