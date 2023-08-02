5 players Calgary Flames need to get back to the playoffs

The Calgary Flames had a disappointing season, missing out on the playoffs due to their struggles in scoring.

As they gear up for a fresh start, it's crucial for them to consider adding key players who can bolster their roster and ignite their offense. Here are a few players the Flames should target before the start of the season.

Players Calgary Flames should add before new season

Here are five of them:

#1 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane is a seasoned veteran with exceptional offensive prowess. Known for his outstanding stickhandling and playmaking abilities, Kane could be a game-changer for the Calgary Flames.

His vision on the ice and ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates would elevate the team's offense to new heights. With Kane's experience and leadership, he could guide the Flames' young talent and bring stability to their forward lines.

#2 Nick Ritchie

A physical and power-forward presence, Nick Ritchie could add a much-needed element of toughness to the Calgary Flames' lineup.

His net-front presence and scoring touch would create chaos for opposing defenses, allowing the Flames to capitalize on rebounds and score 'dirty' goals. Ritchie's gritty style of play would complement the team's skill players and provide balance on all lines.

#3 Adam Erne

Adam Erne emerged as a promising forward for the Detroit Red Wings, showcasing his scoring touch and consistent performance.

Adding Erne to the Flames' roster would bolster their depth and inject more offensive options. He has a strong work ethic and could be a valuable contributor in both the offensive and defensive zones. Erne's versatility and determination make him a strong fit under the new coach's system.

#4 Alexis Lafreniere (via trade)

The Flames could explore the possibility of trading for Alexis Lafreniere, the former first overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Despite his young age, Lafreniere has shown glimpses of his potential to become a superstar. He's a dynamic forward with excellent skating and playmaking abilities, and his addition would add a spark to the Flames' offense.

Trading for Lafreniere would be a long-term investment, giving the team a cornerstone player for years to come.

#5 William Nylander (via trade)

William Nylander has proven himself as a consistent point producer for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has a lethal shot, quick hands and excellent offensive instincts, making him a valuable asset for any team.

Nylander's ability to play both wing and center would provide the Flames with added flexibility in their forward lines. His offensive contributions and strong defensive play would significantly enhance the team.

Under a new coach, the aforementioned players would seamlessly integrate into the Calgary Flames' system and culture.

Each acquisition addresses specific needs, from bolstering offensive output to adding depth and physicality. By securing these players before the new season, the Flames could reinvigorate their lineup, potentially paving the way for a successful campaign and a return to the playoffs.