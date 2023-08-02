5 players Washington Capitals should add to return to playoffs

After a disappointing season that saw the Washington Capitals miss the playoffs, it's clear that they need to make some strategic additions to return to being playoff contenders.

While the acquisition of Joel Edmundson on defense was a positive move, the Capitals must focus on bolstering their forward group and goaltending to take the final step towards postseason success.

Here are five players the Washington Capitals should consider adding:

#1 Joonas Donskoi

Donskoi brings a wealth of experience and depth to any forward group. As a versatile winger, he has demonstrated the ability to contribute offensively and play a responsible defensive game.

Donskoi's hockey IQ and playmaking skills would complement the Capitals' top players and provide valuable scoring depth throughout the lineup. He could also be a valuable asset on the penalty kill, which would strengthen their overall defensive play.

#2 Anders Bjork

Bjork is a young forward with untapped potential, so adding him to the Capitals' roster could be a smart move.

With a combination of speed, skill and scoring touch, Bjork has the tools to become an impactful player in the NHL. He would provide a fresh injection of energy to the Capitals' forward group, and his potential growth could pay rich dividends in the long run. Washington would be wise to explore the opportunity to sign him in free agency.

#3 Austin Watson

In the quest to improve depth and physicality, Watson stands out as a solid option. A seasoned veteran with playoff experience, Watson - with his gritty playing style and ability to play a bottom-six role - would add toughness to the Washington Capitals.

His leadership qualities could also have a positive impact on their younger players, fostering a competitive and resilient team culture.

#4 Anton Khudobin

With a need to bolster their goaltending department, the Washington Capitals should strongly consider pursuing Khudobin.

As a proven backup goaltender, Khudobin has demonstrated his ability to step up in crucial moments and provide reliable goaltending. His experience and calming presence in the crease would complement Darcy Kuemper's skills, creating a formidable goaltending tandem that could keep the Capitals competitive in tight games.

#5 Martin Jones

Another viable option to address their goaltending needs is Martin Jones. Although he has been inconsistent in recent years, Jones has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career.

With a change of scenery and the right support system, he could regain his confidence and deliver strong performances for the Capitals. As a goaltender who has been part of a Stanley Cup finalist, Jones' experience in pressure situations would be valuable for Washington's playoff aspirations.

By targeting the aforementioned players, the Washington Capitals could significantly improve their roster and become a more well-rounded team.

Adding depth veterans like Donskoi, Bjork and Watson would strengthen their forward lines and provide essential depth. Bringing in a reliable goaltender like Khudobin or Jones would solidify their netminding, giving them a better chance of making a triumphant return to the playoffs.

With strategic additions, the Capitals could position themselves as legitimate contenders next season.