5 reasons why Connor Bedard will win the Calder Cup

A rising star capturing the attention as the most likely winner of the Calder Cup is Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. As we delve into the reasons why Bedard is set to win the Calder Cup, the prestigious award is given to the league's most outstanding rookie.

Connor Bedard, donning the iconic #98 jersey as a center for the Chicago Blackhawks, has already created a buzz in the hockey world. Selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has so far stood up expectations.

Let's explore five compelling reasons why he is primed to secure the Calder Cup.

Reason 1: Consistent Presence on the Ice

One key factor in Bedard's Calder Cup contention is that he will be playing a full 82-game season. He has so far played in all 22 games for the Blackhawks. His consistency on the ice provides the Blackhawks with a reliable and skilled player, boosting their chances of success throughout the season.

Reason 2: Prodigy Scorer

Bedard's scoring prowess is evident in his remarkable projection of 41 goals for the 2023-24 season. A natural goal-scorer, he combines speed, agility and a deadly accurate shot to find the back of the net consistently. So far, he has scored 11 goals, placing him as a top candidate for the cup.

Reason 3: Playmaker Mentality

In addition to being a goal-scoring machine, Bedard showcases his playmaking abilities with a projected 30 assists this season. His vision on the ice, coupled with precise passing, makes him a versatile offensive threat. Bedard's eight assists show he is a well-rounded player.

Reason 4: Impressive Point Production

Bedard's projected 71 points in the 2023-24 season further solidify his candidacy for the Calder Cup. The ability to consistently contribute to his team's offensive output shows his impact on the game. He has so far scored 19 points in 22 games.

Reason 5: +/- and Defensive Contribution

While Bedard's projected +/- (-52) may initially raise eyebrows, it shows his dominant presence. The plus-minus rating takes into account a player's on-ice goal differential, including both goals scored and goals against. In Bedard's case, the negative projection may be indicative of the team's overall performance rather than his individual defensive skill.

As Connor Bedard continues his rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, these five highlighted reasons show his potential to clinch the Calder Cup.