5 reasons why Edmonton Oilers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 NHL games

The Edmonton Oilers have undergone a remarkable transformation in their recent performance, going 8-2 in their last ten games and climbing up the Pacific Division standings. After a challenging start to the 2023-24 NHL season, the team has found its rhythm, and several factors contributed to the newfound success.

Here are the top five reasons behind the Edmonton Oilers' impressive 8-2 streak:

#1. Connor McDavid's resurgence:

The Edmonton Oilers' captain, Connor McDavid, has reclaimed his dominant form after overcoming an upper-body injury suffered on October 22. His comeback during the Heritage Classic game against the Flames marked a turning point for the team.

McDavid's initial season projection of around 70 points has been shattered. The star forward currently boasts 41 points in 26 games, including 11 goals and 30 assists. His quick rushes and offensive prowess have been instrumental in the team's recent victories.

#2. Edmonton Oilers appointed Knoblauch as coach:

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

A coaching change can often inject new energy into a team. This holds for the Edmonton Oilers. On November 12, Edmonton's head coach, Jay Woodcroft, was replaced by Kris Knoblauch. Since then, Edmonton has seen a climb in its performance.

The Oilers have won 10 out of the 15 games played since Knoblauch's appointment, with an impressive streak of eight consecutive victories. The change in coaching has seemingly revitalized the team's playstyle and results.

#3. Improved success rate:

The Edmonton Oilers have seen a considerable improvement in their success rate during this streak. Their success rate has jumped from 4% to around 15%, which shows their offensive firepower.

The team's ability to capitalize on chances and dominate in the offensive zone has been crucial to their success. The Oilers' speed and tenacity, particularly below the goal line, created numerous scoring opportunities.

#4. Enhanced team depth:

The Edmonton Oilers' newfound depth has played a pivotal role in their recent victories. Brett Kulak, Vincent Desharnais, Mattias Janmark, Cody Ceci, Ryan McLeod, Derek Ryan and Sam Gagner brought offensive firepower and defensive stability.

The hockey team's ability to force turnovers and provide scoring support beyond the top line has made it more well-rounded and dangerous.

#5. Stuart Skinner's solid goaltending:

Edmonton Oilers vs. Washington Capitals

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been crucial to the Oilers' recent success since November 24. With a goals-against average of around 1.63 and an improved save percentage of .885, Skinner has instilled confidence in the team.

His performance, combined with a better defensive structure, has resulted in fewer quality chances against. The Oilers' goaltending has covered for defensive lapses, creating a more cohesive and reliable defensive unit.

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to build on this momentum, their promising form positions them as a formidable force in the NHL.