5 records that can be broken at NHL Winter Classic Seattle feat. Tomas Tatar beating Nathan MacKinnon

The upcoming NHL Winter Classic game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Field promises to be a historic showdown, with several records potentially on the brink of being shattered. Here are five records that could be broken during this highly anticipated outdoor game:

#1. Defending champions' dilemma

If the Vegas Golden Knights fall short against the Seattle Kraken, they will etch an unwanted mark in NHL history. The Golden Knights, as the defending Stanley Cup champions, would become the first titleholder to lose an NHL Winter Classic game. The 2009 Detroit Red Wings, the only other Stanley Cup champions to grace the NHL Winter Classic, emerged victorious in their appearance.

#2. Tomas Tatar's outdoor prowess

Tomas Tatar has a chance to etch his name in the record books as the first player in NHL history to record multiple points in three regular-season outdoor games. Tatar achieved this feat with the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 Centennial Classic and the 2016 Stadium Series. His potential accomplishment would surpass notable players like Sean Couturier, Zach Hyman, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak, and Henrik Zetterberg, who all achieved the feat twice.

#3. Grubauer's outdoor triumph

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer, victorious in the 2021 outdoor game at Lake Tahoe as the netminder for the Colorado Avalanche, could make history by becoming the first goalie to defeat the same team twice in regular-season outdoor games. His past success against the Golden Knights sets the stage for a potential milestone in the Winter Classic.

#4. Eichel's Quest for 200 at the NHL Winter Classic

Jack Eichel, aiming for his 200th NHL career goal, has the opportunity to achieve this significant milestone in the outdoor setting. While it may be a long shot, Eichel could become the fourth player to score a milestone goal in a regular-season outdoor hockey game. His 194 goals rank third among current Golden Knights players.

#5. Cassidy's coaching legacy

Bruce Cassidy, the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, could enter the record books as the second NHL head coach to earn wins in each of his first three regular-season outdoor games. Alain Vigneault achieved this remarkable feat with a 3-0-0 record. Cassidy, having tasted success in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe and the 2019 Winter Classic, eyes another triumph to solidify his coaching legacy in outdoor games.

As the NHL Winter Classic unfolds at T-Mobile Field, hockey fans can anticipate witnessing not only an intense battle on the ice but also the potential rewriting of the NHL record books.