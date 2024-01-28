5 scintillating Edmonton Oilers moments from unbeaten January streak, ft Connor McDavid's 900th point

Returning much better after the holidays, The Edmonton Oilers have been experiencing an incredible January run of unbeaten games, a transformation from where the 2023-24 season started.

They are now in third place in the Pacific Division with a current record of 29-15-1. These are five notable moments from their fantastic run, beginning with Connor McDavid’s 900th point.

5 scintillating Edmonton Oilers moments

#1. Connor McDavid's 900th Point:

Connor McDavid achieved his 900th point, becoming the fifth-fastest player to reach this milestone. During a thrilling night at Rogers Place against the Philadelphia Flyers, McDavid orchestrated an incredible behind-the-back pass to set up Zach Hyman for the Oilers' second goal in a 5-2 victory.

Collected in the corner, swept along the boards by Leon Draisaitl, McDavid executed a backhand pass, allowing Hyman to score with a backhand shot past goalie Carter Hart. McDavid's stellar performance contributed to a total of 5 points that night.

#2. Corey Perry Signing:

The Edmonton Oilers secured veteran forward Corey Perry by signing him to a one-year deal to finish the season. The team disclosed that Perry would receive $775,000 along with performance bonuses.

Perry, 38, had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in November, following an internal investigation related to a workplace matter. General manager Kyle Davidson, while not revealing specific details, clarified that the issue was not of a criminal nature.

#3. Canadian team with the longest Win Streak:

The Edmonton Oilers celebrated their 13th consecutive win by defeating the Calgary Flames 3-1, setting a new record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team in the NHL.

This achievement surpassed the previous record held by the Montreal Canadiens, who had 12 consecutive wins. Ryan McLeod, Sam Gagner, and Zach Hyman scored goals in response to the Flames' lone goal in the second period.

#4. Connor McDavid's All-Star Selection:

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was selected for the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh time in his career. Chosen as one of the initial 32 players representing each team at the Feb. 1-3 event in Toronto.

This recognition came as no surprise, considering McDavid's outstanding performance as the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy, and Rocket Richard Trophy winner.

#5. McDavid's 5-Point Night against the Flyers:

In the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Flyers on January 3, Connor McDavid delivered a spectacular performance, scoring one goal and providing four assists in a 5-2 victory.

The Oilers' captain scored one goal and provided four assists during this impressive showing. Notably, McDavid had a similar 5-point performance against the Ducks on November 27, 2023, earlier in the season.